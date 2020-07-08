MANCHESTER — Jeff Gallahan is the winner of the 131st Assembly District Republican Primary following absentee ballot counts done in the two counties in the district that were completed Tuesday.
There were a far larger number of absentee ballots to count this year, as each registered voter — in this case, Republican — was allowed to ask for an absentee ballot amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
In unofficial results, Gallahan, who serves as Manchester’s town supervisor, was the top vote-getter with 3,490 votes. The closest challenger, Cindy Wade, a former Canandaigua city councilor, received 3,067.
Ontario County results for the other two candidates in the race, Seneca County Chamber President Jeff Shipley and Seneca County Farm Bureau President Ann Marie Heizmann, were not available Tuesday, but both were behind significantly on primary day, which was June 23.
In Seneca County, Shipley was the top vote-getter with 598 votes, while Heizmann got 257. Gallahan garnered 400 votes in Seneca County and Wade 195.
Gallahan issued a statement by email Tuesday afternoon: “Republican voters in Ontario and Seneca counties have spoken. I am honored to be the Republican and Conservative nominee and look forward to the November election. Upstate matters, and we are going to deliver that message loud and clear on election day.”
Wade issued a statement conceding the race to Gallahan: “From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank all my friends, family and supporters,” Wade said by email. “The support, love and kind words are truly humbling. Though we came up short by a few hundred votes, I am very proud of the honest, positive, ethical campaign we ran. With the Primary behind us, I sincerely hope the winner takes some ideas from us. We need to make sure our state representatives will fight to keep spending and taxes under control.
“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Assemblyman Brian Kolb for his strong vote of confidence in what I could have brought to the Assembly. It is also my earnest hope that the next person who succeeds Assemblyman Kolb will continue the excellent constituent service our district has long enjoyed. The people in Brian’s office are amazing and caring individuals who know the district. Their talent and knowledge are irreplaceable. Again, my heartfelt thanks to the people who voted for me. We fought the good fight and the ideals represented by my candidacy will go on.”
Gallahan will take on Democrat Matt Miller in November.
Wade said she will be on the ballot on the Serve America Movement party, which she said was formed to root out corruption, bring term limits and encourage honest people to run for office.
“It is a coming together of people from all parties who want to take the politics out of politics,” she said.