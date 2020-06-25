One of Yankee great Yogi Berra’s most famous phrases is “It ain’t over till it’s over.”
In the case of the 131st Assembly District Republican primary, that’s true, at least when it comes to the folks who work at the boards of election in Ontario and Seneca counties.
Manchester Town Supervisor Jeff Gallahan has declared victory with a 2,488 to 1,940 lead over former Canandaigua City Councilor Cindy Wade as of Wednesday following Tuesday’s primary day voting, as well as early voting tallies.
Seneca County Chamber President Jeff Shipley (834 votes) and Seneca County Farm Bureau President Ann Marie Heizmann (359) trail significantly.
However, the numbers are far from complete. Because of COVID-19, each registered voter — in this case, Republican — was allowed to ask for an absentee ballot.
And they returned them in big numbers.
In Ontario County, 2,694 absentee ballots have been received so far in the 131st GOP primary as of Wednesday, said Republican Election Commissioner Mike Northrup.
Seneca County has 749 absentee ballots to count in the 131st race, according to Democratic Election Commissioner Carl Same. Those absentee ballot numbers are far above a typical primary, he indicated.
“This is not normal, and turnout is much greater with the mandatory mailing of absentees,” he said. “Participation is way up.”
Same said the absentee ballot count will start June 30, and he expects the work to go on until July 10. The 131st primary count will take priority over the Democratic presidential primary absentees, he said.
In Ontario County, elections workers will begin the count on July 1, said Democratic Election Commissioner Charlie Evangelista.
“We will be steady and careful and will probably have a better idea after day two (of when the count will be finished),” he said. “We have added two voting machines to help with the process.”
While there are thousands of absentee ballots still to count, Gallahan was claiming victory on Wednesday.
“Thanks to my amazing wife of 41 years, Lynn, my family, friends, campaign volunteers and all of my supporters. Tonight’s victory sent a loud and clear message to Gov. Cuomo and the radical progressives (that) upstate matters,” he said in a statement. “I look forward to the counting of the remaining absentee ballots so we can move forward to victory in November.”
The winner of the GOP primary will take on Democrat Matt Miller in November.
While Gallahan has a sizable lead, Wade is not ready to concede.
“At this time, it would be premature for any candidate to declare victory or offer a concession until all the ballots are counted,” she said. “I know the Board of Elections will have their hands full counting ballots, and I have complete confidence in the integrity of the process. Again, my deepest thanks and gratitude for the support I received in Tuesday’s primary and more yet to come from the paper ballots.”
Heizmann said Gallahan is in a good position to take the race but also thinks it is premature to declare a winner.
“While it’s unlikely I will win, Cindy certainly still has a chance. The absentees will decide the race,” Heizmann said.
Wade noted that the current 131st Assembly seat holder Republican Brian Kolb, who is stepping down at the end of the year was down by 70 votes to Democrat Sam Casella in the 2000 special election for the seat, with 400 absentees to be counted. Kolb ended up winning.
Heizmann also addressed the challenges of campaigning in the middle of a pandemic.
“As the entire election season has been strange with the inability to door-to-door campaign, so is election night, since the huge number of absentee ballots will eventually decide this race, making tonight anticlimactic,” she said. “I want to thank all of my supporters, and I will continue to do the ‘coffee with the candidate’ Facebook live chats until we know the final outcome. If we do get the Republican nod, I look forward to campaigning in the general election in a more traditional manner so I can get out and meet everyone.”
Shipley did not respond to a request for comment as of Wednesday afternoon.
Balter up big in 24th Democratic primary; Jacobs cruising in two racesIn the Democratic primary in the 24th Congressional District, Dana Balter holds a commanding lead over Frances Conole, 10,552 to 5,810, with all 297 districts reporting, according to the state Board of Elections.
The winner takes on Republican incumbent John Katko in November.
Despite her big lead, Balter has yet to declare victory, and Conole is not conceding, saying too many votes need to be counted.
Conole campaign manager Will Van Nuys said the “district still has tens of thousands of absentee ballots (projected 70 percent of votes cast) that need to be counted. The margin will go up and down as these remaining ballots are counted in the coming weeks. Francis Conole and our campaign will continue to focus on fighting for the people of central New York.”
And in two races connected to the 27th Congressional District, which includes the western half of Ontario County, Republican Chris Jacobs is leading Democrat Nate McMurray 51,551 to 21,547 in the race to fill out the remainder of the term of former congressman Chris Collins, who resigned from the seat. That term ends Dec. 31. The results are with 292 of 342 districts reporting, according to the state Board of Elections website.
Related to that, Jacobs also leads in the Republican primary for the November election for the full two-year term. As of Wednesday afternoon, Jacobs had 25,061 votes, compared to Beth Parlato with 8,428 and Stefan Mychajliw Jr., with 6,961, according to the state Board of Elections website. Those numbers are with 261 of 313 districts reporting.