PENN YAN — The 2022-23 school year is winding down, so it may not be until September or beyond when the impact of the new Penn Yan School-based Health Center can be measured.
However, those who saw the plan progress from concept to reality are sure it will be a game-changer for student wellness.
“We all understand that if you get to kids when they are young, whether it’s health, dental health, or behavioral health, you can make positive changes in their lives,” said Mary Zelazny, chief executive officer of Penn Yan-based Finger Lakes Community Health. “The school district did a great job with this health center. It’s a great partnership.”
Zelazny was on hand, along with other FL Community Health officials and school district staff, when the health center was unveiled last week during a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house. The center is at Penn Yan Elementary School.
“I have been interested in bringing health services to our students for a while, but couldn’t find an organization to make it happen until I spoke to Mary ... who suggested a full-blown health center,” said Howard Dennis, Penn Yan’s superintendent of schools. “We instantly saw the benefit to our students and for parents, especially when it’s inconvenient or even impossible for them to take time off from work.”
School-based health centers are partnerships between schools and community health organizations to provide on-site medical, dental, and mental health services to school-aged children with parental consent. While there are many in New York City and some in Rochester, they are a rarity upstate.
Talks on the Penn Yan center date to 2019, when Zelazny made a presentation to the school board. Officials hoped it would be up and running by the following year, but the covid pandemic got in the way.
The original plans called for the elementary school nursing suite to be renovated for the health center, but Zelazny said state officials nixed that idea.
“They wanted something separate. Howard said ‘We have a big capital project coming up. If you can wait we will build you a health center,’ “ she said. “The design is beautiful — 1,200 square feet. It’s just the way we wanted it. We have a nice reception area and exam room, and we tricked it out with our telehealth equipment.”
Services are provided at no out-of-pocket costs to families, although the center could bill insurance companies. Those revenues would be returned to the health center to support operations.
Officials said the center is ideal for children who may not have a regular doctor or insurance.
“We are connecting with kids that our practice is probably seeing anyway,” Zelazny said. “This really changes our ability to provide quickly accessed care that will help parents. Maybe we have a single parent who is working and can’t get off work. If their child gets sick at school they see one of our doctors, so they are seen by a doctor or practitioner right away. Parents know their child is being taken care of by a licensed physician.”
If the parent is unable to get to the school right away, that’s where telehealth comes in.
“The beauty of this experience is telehealth, as it is with every one of our health centers,” Zelazny said. “If the parent can’t make it they can give permission for their child to be seen by a doctor, and if the parent wants to take part they can do it by computer or even smartphone. We want as many people to be involved in patient care at the same time. That leads to better outcomes.”
Studies of school-based health centers have shown that students who use them have lower absenteeism and tardiness rates. Schools that have mental health services have a much lower rate of student discipline problems. Studies also have shown that students who reported depression and suicide attempts were more willing to use a school-based clinic for counseling services. And, students with perceived weight issues were more willing to use a clinic for nutrition information.
The center is staffed by a doctor, physician assistant, or nurse practitioner. It also has a behavioral health counselor, registered nurse or school nurse, and receptionist.
The PYE center will offer medical, dental, and behavioral health services. Dental and behavioral health services will be available to Penn Yan Middle School and Penn Yan Academy students. Zelazny said dental health services will be offered to St. Michael School, a parochial school not far from the three public schools. Other services may be offered to St. Mike’s at a later time.
Numerous community members turned out for the ribbon-cutting and open house. Among them was Leslie Church, chairwoman of the Yates County Legislature.
“This is certainly an example of how Finger Lakes Community Health sees a need in our community and steps forth and makes things happen,” Church said. “I wish we had something like this when my kids were here in school. It’s a beautiful health center and obviously going to fill a great need with health care, our children, and keeping our community healthy.”
Zelazny was joined by FLCH colleagues including Dr. José Canario, chief medical officer; Rebecca Martin, family nurse practitioner; Jennie Bell, licensed mental health counselor; Dao Thompson, registered nurse; and Serine Garcia, chief innovation officer.
While the center will be staffed in the morning during summer school, Zelazny and Dennis believe it will be busy when the next school year begins.
“By September it will be going full speed,” Zelazny said. “We look forward to being involved in this partnership for many years to come.”