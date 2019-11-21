TYRE — A hearing into 13 alleged violations of state bingo laws by the Magee Fire Department has been adjourned until 10 a.m. Dec. 10.
The hearing originally was scheduled for Wednesday at state Gaming Commission offices in Schenectady.
The Commission conducted an investigation into complaints of bingo law violations and in late October notified Fire Department President David Page that it has scheduled a hearing into 13 violations of bingo laws. The hearing is to determine whether to suspend or revoke the department’s license to conduct bingo, to revoke the identification numbers for bingo and games of chance and whether or not to assess a fine against the department.
The violations included failure to file weekly and quarterly bingo reports from July 2016 to August 2019, failure to deposit bingo proceeds the next business day after an event, conducting bingo games prior to the issuance of a bingo license by the local licensing authority, the town, for four weeks in April 2019, failure to add the names of active members conducting bingo games in making the license application.
Also, failure to disclose the name and criminal history information of an active member who would conduct bingo games, bingo workers failing to wear badges, engaged in the unlicensed sale of bell jar tickets without having a license, failure to file quarterly bell jar reports on a timely basis, selling raffle tickets in other municipalities without approval and deriving net proceeds from one raffle in an amount less than $5,000 without a license to conduct a raffle, specifically, a gun raffle.