TYRE — The Magee Volunteer Fire Department in Tyre will learn tomorrow what penalties it faces for violating state bingo game laws.
The state Gaming Commission will meet at 1 p.m. Monday in New York City.
The agenda includes adjudication of the 13 bingo law violations by the fire department. In response to complaints from a fire department member, the Commission investigated the department’s bingo operations from July 2016 to August 2019.
In October 2019, the Commission filed 13 bingo violations against the department. The investigation report and evidence were presented to State Hearing Officer Clark Petschek at a Dec. 10 hearing in Schenectady. Fire Department officials were also allowed to present evidence on their behalf.
Petschek has recommended a penalty and it will be presented to the Commission Monday. The Commission can accept, modify or reject Petschek’s recommendation. The meeting will be live streamed on the Commission’s website www.gaming.ny.gov.
The 13 charges include:
• Failure to file weekly bingo reports with the local licensing authority (the town of Tyre) within seven days after the conclusion of each bingo game event.
• Failure to file weekly bingo cash control reports with the town within seven day after the conclusion of each bingo event.
• Failure to file quarterly bingo reports with the town within 15 days after the end of each calendar quarter during which there was a bingo event.
• Failure to file quarterly bingo reports with the state Gaming Commission within 15 days after the end of each calendar quarter during which there was a bingo event.
• Failure to deposit bingo proceeds reports with the Gaming Commission within 15 days after the end of each calendar quarter during which there was a bingo event.
• Conducting bingo games prior to the issuance of a bingo license by the town of Tyre.
• Failure to include or add the names of active members who would conduct bingo games in the department’s application for a bingo license.
• Failure to disclose the name and criminal history or information of an active member who would conduct bingo games in the department’s application for a bingo license. There was an undisclosed bingo worker who had a criminal record in 2018 and 2019.
• Bingo workers failed to wear badges and those who did did not have all the required information on the badges.
• Engaged in the unlicensed sale of bell jar tickets and sold tickets not listed on the application for a license to conduct games of chance.
• Failure to file quarterly bell jar reports with the Gaming Commission within 15 days after the end of the calendar quarter during which time bell jar games were conducted.
• Selling raffle tickets in other municipalities without applying to sell raffle tickets and without written approval. Specifically, the department is charged with selling raffle tickets all throughout the United States and in person in numerous municipalities in the state.
• Deriving net proceeds from one raffle in an amount not less than $5,000 without a license to conduct such a raffle.
The department could be fined up to $25,000 for the violations.