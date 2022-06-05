WALWORTH — The Wayne County sheriff called Friday’s incident at Gananda Middle School — which at one time included a reported kidnapping and shooting — a “false alarm.”
“There were no injuries and everyone is safe. There was never any threat,” Rob Milby said during a brief news conference from the scene. “It was not a credible threat — not a true call. It was a false call.”
Milby said sheriff’s deputies, state police, Macedon police and agents from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives went to the school at approximately 11 a.m. after 911 texts about a kidnapping in progress and someone with a gun inside the school.
“We were able to pinpoint pretty quickly where those calls came from,” Milby said.
The school went into lockdown while police searched the building. District officials canceled classes for the remainder of the day.
“We worked with the superintendent to get the kids out of school and back to their families,” Milby said. “I am not going to talk any more about the investigation at this time. It’s still fresh. Everyone responded appropriately and got the job done.”
The incident came about a week after a Gananda High School student was arrested for allegedly posing with an assault weapon on social media. The student was charged with a felony count of making a terroristic threat.