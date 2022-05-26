MACEDON — State police have arrested a Gananda High School student for allegedly posing with an assault weapon on social media.
The 17-year-old male student, who was not named, was charged with a felony count of making a terroristic threat.
State police said school district officials learned of the alleged post Wednesday and contacted law enforcement immediately. Troopers responded to the school, along with Macedon police and the Wayne County sheriff’s office.
The school was placed in lockdown and the student was taken into custody. Troopers said he was questioned in the presence of a parent, arrested, and arraigned in court.
In a message posted on the district’s website, Superintendent Shawn Van Scoy said he could not disclose other details. He said troopers have assured district officials there is no immediate danger to schools or the community.
“We are no longer in a world where we can sit back on these threats or ignore them as jokes. We have to be diligent,” Van Scoy said. “While today’s lockout situation surely did not help calm nerves with recent events, I can assure you we are doing all we can on a daily basis to keep our students and staff safe.”