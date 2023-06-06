SENECA FALLS — Everything from kitchen sinks and bikes to CDs and jewelry was available to buy June 1-4 at Beverly Animal Shelter’s 18th annual garage sale at Rodman Lott & Sons farm on Route 414.
The shelter was hoping to garner enough money to reach goals set for 2023: buying and installing new air conditioning and a new furnace, and upgrading the surgical room.
“We missed a year because of covid but we’ve been doing this for 18 years,” shelter owner and operator Dallyn Jenkins said. “It’s just grown into this. We used to have it on the shelter grounds. It started with a tent, then a bigger tent, then two tents, and now to the farm.”
Located on East River Street in Waterloo, the shelter has been a part of the community for more than 50 years. Originally founded by Gladys Shultz in 1958, Jenkins has owned it for the past 31 years. She is also the president of the board of directors that runs the non-profit organization and a no-kill shelter that keeps animals indefinitely until they are adopted. The shelter uses local vets if any medical care is needed for the animals. Since the shelter is a non-profit organization, it relies solely on donations, which is where the annual garage sale comes into play.
This was a huge sale filled with almost anything you could ever need. Besides the items previously mentioned, there were tables upon tables of plates and silverware to couches, sinks, and much more. There were also books, puzzles, yarn, hardware and furniture. Organizers said there was something for everyone.
The sale is open to anyone and many of the shoppers on Thursday have been going to this sale for years.
“I never come in here looking for something specific,” said a woman who had her four children in tow. “You need to come in with an open and clear mind or else you will just get lost because there is so much amazing stuff. Always come in empty-handed but always leave with at least something.”
Jenkins said all of the money the sale raises stays with the shelter. She mentioned that last year’s sale, the 17th annual, was so successful that the shelter needed to open a savings account for the first time since she has been involved.
A shelter worker said Monday they won’t know how much was raised this year until later this week.
Every year there is something big within the shelter that the money goes toward purchasing. The rest of it is allocated for medicine, food, litter, medical supplies and anything else the shelter may need.
This sale is a big deal for the shelter since it is the main source of its funding every year. Mimma Kisor, a volunteer who also sits on the board for the shelter, said planning for the sale takes at least half a year.
“We start prepping in January, we set dates, and in mid-April we start taking donations,” Kisor said. “Since then, someone has been here every day accepting donations and pricing everything we have.”
There was so much donated for this sale, the barn was packed full of stuff which brought to light how much time and effort the shelter’s board and volunteers put into this sale. Because of how much stuff is donated, there are always leftovers. On Sunday, the last day of the sale, there is a box sale for $5 where whatever can be fit in the box, you get for that price.
Nothing goes to waste: Everything else that is left after that is donated to the Salvation Army or any other groups in need of donations.