SENECA FALLS — In what the town’s police chief called “quite a mess,” a tractor-trailer heading to Seneca Meadows Landfill overturned Monday morning on Route 414, spilling a large amount of garbage on and along the highway.
The incident happened just before 11 a.m. near the Strong Road intersection, less than a mile from the landfill. Police said the truck was traveling south when it hit a passenger vehicle in the road. Police Chief Stu Peenstra said the driver of the passenger vehicle was trying to get into a driveway, but couldn’t because another another vehicle was already there.
As of Monday evening, police had not named any of the people involved.
The driver of the truck tried to avoid hitting the vehicle but couldn’t, leading to the truck overturning. The driver was extricated by members of the Seneca Falls Fire Department and taken by ambulance to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.
The driver of the passenger vehicle was not injured.
A portion of Route 414 was closed for several hours while first responders were on the scene and the garbage removed from the road. Peenstra said several agencies were involved in that effort, including the state Department of Environmental Conservation and landfill personnel.
Although it was snowing earlier in the day, Peenstra said weather was not a factor.
“It’s still too early to determine if tickets will be issued,” Peenstra said.