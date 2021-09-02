LYONS — Garlic fans lamenting fewer 2021 celebrations can find one Sept. 11 at the Lyons Farmers Market.
The Lyons Main Street Program is hosting its second Garlic Day at the farmers market from 8 a.m. to 12 noon that day. The event will feature garlic expert David Stern, historical walking tours, a pancake breakfast and, of course, garlic.
Many types of garlic will be for sale, ranging from mild to spicy and hot. Garlic braiding demonstrations will be offered. In addition to the pancake breakfast, other special food offerings include the Lutheran Church’s popular fried dough and the Karma Cruisin’ food truck.
Stern is the director, contributing writer, lecturer and co-founder of the 36-year-old Garlic Seed Foundation. He moved to Rose, Wayne County, in 1973, and his Rose Valley Farm was one of the first to be certified organic in New York state.
Also on Sept. 11, the Hotchkiss Peppermint Museum will be open, as will the Museum of Wayne County History.
“Garlic Day at the Lyons Farmers’ market is going to be an excellent opportunity for visitors who have never been to Lyons to experience the beauty and history of this quaint canal town, and to support local farmers and other small businesses,” said Anne Wick, farmers market manager.
For more information about Garlic Day, visit www.facebook.com/LyonsFarmersMarket or call (315) 314-0265.