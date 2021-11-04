PALMYRA — A strike by union workers at Garlock Sealing Technologies is over.
The International Association of Machinists & Aerospace Workers Local 588 announced today it ratified a new four-year contract, ending a three-day strike.
The union said the new deal includes significant wage increases, a signing bonus, automatic 2% employer contributions for all members to their 401k plan, and improvements to company medical contributions.
The deal also included seven full paid sick days under the New York State Sick Leave policy, the union noted.
“I couldn’t be prouder of our Local 588 members for sticking together and showing the company what the Machinists are all about,” IAM District 65 Directing Business Representative Ron Warner said. “It was a tough fight, but we didn’t waver. Member activism was high, and the bargaining committee was ready and well-prepared. This group was determined to get a good contract, and they did.”
Added IAM Eastern Territory General Vice President Brian Bryant: “Congratulations to the members of IAM Local 588 on their new contract. This contract was achieved because of the solidarity exhibited by our sisters and brothers on the picket line. I’d also like to thank District 65 Directing Business Representative Ron Warner and the Negotiating Committee for their tireless work and relentless pursuit of a fair and just contract.”
The new accord ended the strike that began when members rejected the company’s last proposal, which they said included concessions like a freeze to the company pension and a change to the attendance policy.