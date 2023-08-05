It’s back, that pain at the pump.
Global production is down and this summer’s extreme heat has impacted refineries, according to motor club AAA. The national average for gas prices stood at about $3.78 a gallon on Tuesday — about 25 cents higher than the average just one month ago.
In the Finger Lakes, particularly in Geneva and Seneca Falls, a regular gallon of unleaded gas hit $3.99 at some pumps this week. At others, prices are hovering around $3.79 or a little less if you have pay cards from stations that offer them.
Gas may seem high now, but today’s prices at the pump remain far lower than they were last year, when energy costs soared worldwide in the months following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Still, experts say this recent jump is unusual.
“Usually it takes a hurricane to move prices that much,” said national AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross, who said the rise is especially interesting as “fewer people are fueling up” their cars this summer compared to years past.
Gas prices in the past two weeks have taken a sharp upturn everywhere in the United States, according to Valerie Puma, a spokeswoman for the area’s local AAA of Western New York.
“On Monday, the last day of July, we saw that the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline surged around 16 cents from the previous week,” Puma said.
The primary cause appears to be the cost of crude oil, which has marched nearly 15% higher since the week prior and now hovers over $80 per barrel. As oil accounts for almost 50% of the cost of a gallon of gasoline, higher oil prices usually mean higher pump prices.
Gas demand is lower now than at this time last year and in 2021, which could be in part due to the heat this summer keeping some folks at home. However, the higher temperatures this summer have also suppressed refinery production.
Constrained supplies and a higher cost of oil are tipping the balance toward rising pump prices for now. Since there are so many variables involved— including crude oil prices, summer heat, supply and demand — it is hard to say how long it will be before we see gas prices stabilize and begin to drop back down, Puma said.
Readers can find the latest gas prices here: https://gasprices.aaa.com/
You can also click New York on the map to get the state’s average cost, and scroll down to see costs by metro area. Unfortunately, the cost per county is only listed for the day of, and does not include past prices for comparison.
AAA’s advice to conserve fuel: Motorists can map their routes ahead of time, avoid peak traffic times like rush hour, and combine errands into one trip while using cruise control when possible. Drivers should also make sure their tire pressure is at the vehicle’s recommended level for the best gas mileage, while removing any unnecessary and bulky items from the care, since it takes more fuel to accelerate a heavier vehicle.