GENEVA — For what is believed to be the first time ever, school budget votes and board elections will be conducted exclusively by absentee ballot in 2020.
All registered city school district voters will receive a ballot in the mail. They can be returned by mail, or left in a black drop box outside the district office at North Street School. All ballots must be received by 5 p.m. June 9, at which point poll workers will open and count them to determine school budget adoption/rejection, propositions' adoption/rejection, and one Board of Education seat.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo also has directed that school board candidates are exempt from obtaining signatures on nominating petitions. However, anyone interested in running for the GCSD Board of Education must notify board clerk Adrianne Miller no later than May 11 at admiller@genevacsd.org.
One board seat is up for election, as Mike Ellis’ term is expiring. The position carries a five-year term.
According to the district, more information on the vote will be released soon.