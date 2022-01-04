The GED is back.
The test for a high school equivalency diploma was known as the GED for decades until 2014, when New York state switched to the TASC, or Test Assessing Secondary Completion. But, the TASC is no longer available, so the state switched back to the General Education Development diploma, effective Jan. 1, 2022.
Regardless of what it’s called, a high school equivalency diploma helps ensure a better future for those who earn one.
Students who have passed part of the TASC (which includes subtests in math, reading, social studies, science and writing) can transfer those scores for use toward their GED diploma.
For information on how to do this and/or attend classes to work toward passing the rest of the test, students can call the Adult Basic Education Department at Finger Lakes Community College, which has teachers in Ontario, Wayne and Yates counties. Email Kathleen.Constantino@flcc.edu or Kathleen.Guy@flcc.edu, or call (585) 785-1544 or (585) 785-1431.
All classes and books are provided at no cost to the student, and new students can enroll anytime during the year.