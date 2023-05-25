CANANDAIGUA — The Wayne County Gem and Mineral Club will host its annual GemFest mineral, fossil, and jewelry show June 3-4 at the Greater Canandaigua Civic Center, 250 W. Bloomfield Road.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $4 for adult. Children younger 12 get in free.
As a community-oriented club, one of WCGMC’s primary objectives is science education, in particular geology, minerals, fossils and the world around us. The objective is to show that geology can be fun. At GemFest there are multiple hands-on experiences for both adults and youngsters, with crafts like soapstone carving and wire wrapping, wire wrapping with a local artist, a scavenger hunt through the full venue, an operating sluice you can work, a 6-foot dinosaur you can be photographed with, educational exhibits by club members, giveaways, and more. In addition, the 15 mineral, fossil, and jewelry vendors are encouraged to interact with children inquiring about things at their booths. The goal is to mix a fun time with learning in a family setting.
With more than 100 members, the WCGMC consists of folks who enjoy collecting minerals and fossils and getting together to share their common interest. The club meets monthly in Newark, hosts a club workshop in Wolcott, and organizes collecting trips throughout the year. There is a monthly newsletter featuring club activities and linking members with others in New York and surrounding states who enjoy the hobby.
Find newsletters and additional information at www.wcgmc.org or on our Public Group Facebook page.