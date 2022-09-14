SENECA FALLS — To help kick off the National Women’s Hall of Fame induction weekend, Generations Bank has scheduled a public unveiling of the permanent home for five “community bells of distinction” at 4 p.m. Sept. 23.
It will happen at the bank’s 20 E. Bayard St. headquarters.
The bells commemorate these historic events:
• The passage of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution granting women the right to vote.
• The 175th anniversary of the founding of ITT Goulds Pumps in Seneca Falls.
• The 175th anniversary of the Generations Bank charter (it was founded as Seneca Falls Savings Bank).
• The 75th anniversary of the “It’s A Wonderful Life” movie of 1946, which many feel was based on Seneca Falls.
• The original Westcott Ruler Co. bell, which is owned by the Seneca Falls Historical Society. That bell will be added to the bank location at a later date.
“We are excited and honored to be able to display these bells of distinction in front of our headquarters to celebrate the history of our community with local residents and tourists for generations to come,” Generations Bank President and CEO Menzo Case said.
The Sept. 23 ceremony will feature light fare and refreshments. State Sen. Pam Helming, R-54 of Canandaigua, state Assemblyman Jeff Gallahan, R-131 of Manchester, and Seneca Falls Town Supervisor Mike Ferrara will speak, as will others from local businesses and organizations. A community celebration will follow at People’s Park downtown, including live music, family-friendly activities, vendors, and a fireworks display.
American women scheduled to be inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame Sept. 24 at Smith Opera House in Geneva include Michelle Obama, Mia Hamm, Judy Chicago, Octavia Butler, Rebecca Halstead, Joy Harjo, Emily Howland, Katherine Johnson, and Indra Nooyi.
The Smith Opera House has ties to the women’s rights movement, as it hosted one of several events in November 1897 for the Women’s Suffrage Convention, including a speech by Susan B. Anthony of Rochester. Also speaking was the Rev. Anna Howard Shaw, who later became president of the National American Woman Suffrage Association.
Harriet Tubman of nearby Auburn attended the convention at the Smith. The convention was a spark for the formation of the Geneva Political Equality Club, which met there and hosted national speakers over the years, including Emmeline and Sylvia Pankhurst of England on Nov. 22, 1909.