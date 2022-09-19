GENEVA — Three community leaders will address the annual joint meeting of Geneva 2030 and Success for Geneva’s Children at 4 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 21) at Club 86.
Dr. Brian Fowler, Hobart and William Smith Colleges President Mark Gearan, and Geneva City School Superintendent Bo Wright will speak at the event that also features a presentation of the second annual Youth Advocate of the Year Award.
According to a press release issued by the Colleges, the Success for Geneva’s Children 25th annual data report and short videos from First 1,000 Days Promise and Healthy Families will be shared, along with one mother’s personal story.
Fowler, a Geneva High graduate who began his internal medicine residency at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center in June, will discuss Geneva, his hometown, as a place where children thrive when someone believes in them.
Fowler is the CEO of the Brian & Hannah Fowler Organization, a nonprofit whose mission is to give back to the Geneva community. According to HWS, one way the organization currently fulfills this mission is through the Brian K. Fowler, MD Health Professions Scholarship, an annual scholarship given to Geneva High School seniors interested in health professions fields. The organization hosts a golf tournament each year, and 100% of its proceeds go toward funding the scholarship.
Gearan, returning as president of Hobart and William Smith Colleges and a founder of Geneva 2030, will deliver the closing address at the meeting, HWS noted. He will talk about “looking back and looking forward.”
Gearan served as president of Hobart and William Smith from 1999 to 2017. He returned in August from Harvard University, where he was serving as director of the Institute of Politics at the Harvard Kennedy School.
He is the former director of the Peace Corps.
Wright, who became superintendent of the Geneva City School District in July, will discuss district priorities and community collaboration. Wright was an assistant superintendent in Geneva from 2010-13, after which he served as deputy superintendent at Rochester city schools and superintendent of the Rush-Henrietta Central School District.
The public is welcome to attend the meeting. Registration is required by visiting https://bit.ly/3LlcVZC.