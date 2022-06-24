GENEVA — Following the final week of school this week, Geneva 2030, in collaboration with Hobart and William Smith Colleges, Finger Lakes Community College, Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES and Geneva City School District, is offering a week-long, half-day “What’s Next?” college and career readiness experiential program for any rising ninth-grader through graduating senior.
The program will take place from 8:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday next week. The daily timeframe was selected in order to allow students to enjoy the start of summer or work afternoon jobs.
Registration closed on June 21. The course is full.
Participants who complete the entire week’s workshop experience successfully will receive a $100 stipend in honor of the time and effort, and be entered into a chance to win an Apple iPad.
The free “What’s Next?” program is aimed at helping students become more knowledgeable about college and career opportunities. Students will spend three days at HWS and two days on the FLCC Geneva Campus Center.
Speakers include staff and faculty from both campuses, community partners such as Ontario County WorkForce, WFL BOCES Pre-Employment Transition Services, FLX Workforce, and GCSD alumni Akim Hudson and Brian Fowler. In additions to the opportunity to hear firsthand from employers about what today’s competitive workforce requires, students will give a culminating, Pecha Kucha-style presentation describing the journey they hope to take after a week of introspection, exploration, and investigation into the possible pathways that exist for them.
Students won’t be the only ones learning throughout the week. From 6-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, families will be invited to a Zoom call where they will have the opportunity to learn an abbreviated and tailored workshop of what their children are learning in order to better support them in their college/career pathway. Family offerings include: tools for talking about your child’s future, today’s job market, ACCESS-VR, College 101, and the importance of professional experiences.
Born out of the recognition and desire to provide high school students with a college preparation experience, HWS professors hosted the first HWS Summer Academy in 2005. Running with competitive participation through 2019, the pandemic put a pause on this community offering. The “What’s Next?” program is an updated version of the Academy, focusing on both college and career pathways.