GENEVA — Geneva 2030 is reporting another big fundraising win that they hope is a win for city school district community, including its growing Spanish-speaking population.
The organization said it has received a $150,000 grant from StriveTogether, a national network of community-based education initiatives of which Geneva 2030 is a member, to support programs improving racial equity in the Geneva community as well as the appointment of a full-time director. The grant follows a $150,000 gift from Dr. Philip Breitfeld, a Geneva native now living in North Carolina, who is a member of Geneva 2030’s Executive Board.
Geneva 2030 said the grant will fund work around racial equity in the Geneva City School District and the efforts of Geneva 2030’s six Action Teams, including the new Bilingual Education Action Team focused on connecting with Spanish-speaking community members.
“We are most grateful for StriveTogether’s financial support and for the valuable resources they provide to help advance Geneva 2030’s vital work,” said Sage Gerling, chair of Geneva 2030’s executive committee. “Our partnership is indeed all about striving together.”
The organization said the two-year grant also supports the appointment of Karen Fahy as Geneva 2030’s first full-time director. Fahy, a former consultant for Geneva 2030, is a longtime Geneva resident who was a teacher and program director in the city school district for more than 20 years. She served most recently as director of English Language Arts and Literacy K-12 for the Rochester school district.
Geneva 2030 said StriveTogether is funded in part by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. On its website, StriveTogether said it partners with communities “to ensure every child has every chance to succeed because race, ethnicity, poverty and circumstance should not determine opportunity or outcome.”
The leader of StriveTogether said Geneva 2030 follows that mission statement.
“We know that local communities can drive systemic change,” said Jennifer Blatz, president and CEO of StriveTogether. “It is more important than ever to invest into efforts like Geneva 2030 that center racial equity to truly ensure that a child’s potential isn’t dictated by race, ethnicity, zip code or circumstance.”
Geneva 2030 said it looks to foster student success from cradle through graduation by harnessing community resources and engagement. Focuses include pre-kindergarten preparation, literacy, supporting a bilingual curriculum (English & Spanish), STEAM engagement, and increasing Geneva’s high school graduation rate. Improving college preparedness and future careers is another focus of the initiative.
Hobart and William Smith Colleges plays a lead role, in partnership with the school district and community organizations such as the Boys and Girls Club, Geneva Reads and Success for Geneva’s Children.