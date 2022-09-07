GENEVA — The meteorological summer just ended, but those who deal with on-street parking during the winter months already are thinking snow.
The city administration, in conjunction with the public works and police departments, is recommending Geneva end its pilot program that allows on-street parking during the winter, except for city-issued snow alerts. Instead, Administrator Amie Hendrix, City Public Works Director Joe Venuti and Lt. Jeff Potter are recommending the city revert to its previous parking code, which prohibits on-street parking from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m., except where alternate-side parking is allowed.
The proposal is up for discussion at City Council’s meeting tonight. (Sept. 7)
If the matter sounds familiar, it is. City Council nearly nixed the pilot program in late 2020 at Venuti’s urging, but ultimately retained it. However, in an effort to encourage compliance during snow alerts, tickets were increased from $20 to $75 in February 2021.
A report submitted by Hendrix, Venuti and Potter to City Council says the threat of increased fines apparently didn’t provide ample incentive for motorists to move their cars. In the process, city resources are being drained dealing with parking scofflaws, they said.
“As we analyze the success of the pilot, we found that the parking motorists never fully embraced a routine, and when a snow event occurs and notifications are put out to those who sign up for such notifications, many motorists often fail to adhere to the temporary restrictions, causing the roadways and parking lots to be littered with parked cars,” the report says. “Officers in a snowstorm are forced to attempt to write 150-plus tickets citywide, and that takes away from responding to 911 calls. This has led to parking tickets not being written citywide, an unfair and non-equitable effect of the pilot program. During the pilot, the city did not tow vehicles because we could not do this fairly and equitably.”
To illustrate how enforcement has changed, police wrote 4,384 tickets with revenue of $67,845 in 2011, compared to 1,419 tickets in 2021, with revenues of $35,825.
The report cites staffing issues at the police department as another factor in the decision not to ticket and/or tow.
Venuti estimates dealing with parked cars during snow emergencies costs the city anywhere from $12,000 to $15,000 per event.
“The costs are derived from the additional work required to re-mobilize labor and equipment where vehicles did not heed the announcements and left their vehicles on the street,” he said. “When we cannot safely clear snow and/or place ice-control materials on streets due to parked cars, we have to return to that area. Making second, third and often fourth trips to the same area is required at a cost to other scheduled work. It is not safe or efficient.”
The pilot program was initiated in 2017 under then-city manager Matt Horn.