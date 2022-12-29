GENEVA — Three city agencies are helping downtown maintain its expanded landscaping in 2023 and possibly beyond.
Earlier this month, the Geneva Industrial Development Agency and the Local Development Corporation agreed to fund more seasonal staff at the Business Improvement District to assist in the additional landscaping created with the city’s downtown streetscape and Routes 5&20 work, which has some 40 new plant beddings.
The funding will be allocated through a contract between BID and the IDA and LDC.
The two agencies are sharing the nearly $62,000 allocation for 2023. A third agency, Geneva Growth, largely inactive in recent years, was approached to contribute to the cause, but declined, according to Tracy Verrier of MRB Group, which provides administrative services for the IDA and the LDC.
The landscape-maintenance plan was proposed earlier this year by Geneva BID Director Catherine Price.
Price said Monday she is pleased with the financial support provided by the two agencies.
“I am really excited that both the IDA and the LDC are providing bridge funding for beautification as the BID and the city work together to determine best practices for maintaining the new DRI landscaping,” she said.
City Manager Amie Hendrix said the city also has increased funding for the maintenance work, including potentially additional funds for private contractor assistance. The additional help from BID workers will provide the city with some breathing room until it can find a way to budget more money for the work, she explained.
“There is a lot more to maintain, and we have not increased our staffing” enough to handle the additional work, she said.
Hendrix said the city “will be doing much more of the deeper (landscaping) stuff.”
The city manager is recommending a three-year period for the maintenance plan to assess its effectiveness, but the long-range goal is additional city funding to provide the services.
IDA Board member RJ Passalacqua, while supportive of the plan, had oversight concerns.
“Who is ultimately responsible to see that all this work is getting done?” he asked.
Hendrix said the city is looking at quarterly evaluations of its landscaping contracts and suggested the IDA consider something similar.