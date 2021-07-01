GENEVA — When a developer pulled out of purchasing the Geneva American Legion earlier this year, it appeared to be a setback for a city hoping to see the expansive lakefront parcel redeveloped and for a veterans organization struggling to maintain the property.
Turns out the unnamed developer’s pullout of its planned purchase of the nearly 13-acre property on Lochland Road was a blessing for the Legion.
Commander Dale Mosher said Wednesday that if the sale goes through — the purchase is contingent on a rezoning proposal that is before City Council in July — the Legion will receive a considerably larger chunk of money from developer Pine Ridge Construction Management of Williamsport, Pennsylvania, which is doing businesses in Geneva as Lakefront Development Corp. LLC. He said the sale price will be disclosed after the property closes.
“It worked out really well,” Mosher said on Wednesday of the purchase offer by Pine Ridge. “I was shocked (at the purchase price offer).
Mosher said the Legion is “on third base and almost home,” in reference to a property rezoning that could possibly be approved in July. “The ball is moving really quickly. Everybody realizes the importance of this.”
Several resolutions related to the rezoning are expected to be on the agenda for City Council’s Wednesday, July 7 meeting, said City Manager Sage Gerling.
The developers are asking that the land be rezoned from agricultural residential to lakefront district and for the creation of a planned-unit development for the property. The developers are proposing to build 57 condominiums, a five-story hotel and a restaurant with a craft brewery.
The Legion has already selected a new site, said Mosher, and will move ahead with the land purchase and departing its current home of nearly 60 years as soon as possible, as the developers are eager to get rolling.
“We’re just waiting on Council for the zoning change,” he said.
Mosher called the sale of the Legion property a “wise move” financially.
The goal, he said, is to build a smaller facility that is more modern and efficient and allows for potential growth.
With the property sale proceeds, said Mosher, the veterans organization can build a new home, solidify its finances and “secure the Legion’s future for another 100 years.” Serving fellow veterans is one of its main charges, he noted.
He expects the city to reap huge revenues from the redevelopment through sales, property and occupancy taxes, among other revenues.
“It’s beautiful for everybody,” said Mosher.
The Legion commander said Pine Ridge was not the only company interested in the Lochland Road property. When a story of the nixed sale in the Finger Lakes Times was published, a number of lawyers representing potential developers contacted him to discuss a possible purchase.
Mosher said the Legion made a good decision in accepting Pine Ridge’s offer.
“We sat down with Pine Ridge and they are very good people,” he said. “They’re solid. Everything they do is five-star plus.”