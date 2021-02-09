GENEVA — The Geneva American Legion property is no longer for sale.
The Lochland Road property, on the market for more than two years, will stay in Legion hands after a developer recently pulled out of its purchase offer. The announcement that the Legion was not selling the property was made on its Facebook page Sunday.
The land is considered one of the city’s most valuable pieces of real estate, and it was hoped that with the sale, it could be turned into a mixed-use development that would provide the cash-starved city with much-needed property tax revenue.