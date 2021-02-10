GENEVA — With a potential buyer backing out for financial reasons, members of the Geneva American Legion have decided not to sell the valuable piece of lakefront property, which had been on the market since 2018.
According to a post on the Legion’s Facebook page, Commander Dale Mosher called a special meeting to ask members what direction they wanted to go, in light of the nixed sale of a good portion of the property to an unnamed developer.
The post said Mosher gave members four options to pursue and that holding onto the property at 1115 Lochland Road was the overwhelming choice, with just one member voting against it.
It’s quite a turn of events, as the Legion had decided to sell the property in 2018 because of declining membership and finances.
The city is proposing new zoning for the Lochland Road area where the Legion is, in part to allow whoever bought the property greater development options, including higher-density housing.
Mosher said Tuesday that he will provide more information Saturday on the Legion’s plans and address what he said are “crazy rumors” regarding the property.
With the decision to stay put, the post said upgrades to the lounge area, kitchen, hallway, banquet hall and restrooms are being planned. Cosmetic work, such as fresh paint, also is planned for the first floor, along with repairs to the bar and kitchen and some heating and plumbing work.
The Facebook post said trees are being removed to give a better view of Seneca Lake.
However, the popular swimming pool, in need of repairs, will not open in 2021. The goal is a 2022 reopening, the Legion said in the post.
“The cost of staying put here in our current post home will be expensive; however, we feel a few years of TLC and renovating will be well worth it, as this property is beyond awesome,” the post said.
A fundraising effort to pay for repairs is planned with a GoFundMe page, the Facebook post indicated.
Mayor Steve Valentino, who announced to Council last week that the sale of the property was off, said he plans to meet with Mosher Saturday regarding the property.
The city had hoped that the parcel, when fully developed, could provide a significant property tax boost to a cash-starved government.
Valentino said last week that the developer, which deals primarily in the hotel business, “had to take a serious look at their business plan” in light of a slowdown in the industry caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Valentino said the developer was considering, among other ideas, a hotel and/or condominiums for the property, the latter of which was “outside their normal activities.”
City Manager Sage Gerling could not be reached for comment Tuesday, nor could Ward 4 Councilor Ken Camera, a long proponent of redeveloping the lakefront land.
While the property has been for sale since 2018, the Legion decided last year that instead of selling the entire 12.9-acre property, it would make a 5.9-acre section available for sale and hold onto the remaining seven acres.