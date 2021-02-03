GENEVA — The expected sale of a large piece of lakefront land that offers potentially significant tax revenue for a cash-starved city government is off.
Geneva City Mayor Steve Valentino told City Council members Monday night at their work session that a company planning to buy the Geneva American Legion property at 1115 Lochland Road has nixed the deal.
He said the developer, which deals primarily in the hotel business, “had to take a serious look at their business plan” in light of a slowdown in the industry caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Valentino said the developer was eying, among other ideas, a hotel and/or condominiums for the property, the latter of which was “outside their normal activities.”
He said it “didn’t make sense for them anymore at this time.”
Valentino said the legion’s real estate agent told them to “hold on tight … They have a valuable piece of property.”
The news was somewhat surprising, as the city said as late as November that it was working closely with a potential developer to create zoning for that portion of the city to allow mixed-use developments.
Valentino said the city’s yet-to-be-completed city-wide zoning update had no bearing on the company’s decision to pull out of the sale.
American Legion Commander Dale Mosher did not respond as of Tuesday afternoon for comment.