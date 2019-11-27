GENEVA — The Geneva American Legion property at 1115 Lochland Road is once again for sale, but in a reconfigured offering that includes less acreage.
According to a number of online real estate postings Tuesday, instead of the entire 12.9-acre property, the local legion is now selling a 5.9-acre section with lakeshore frontage for $999,999 and holding onto the remaining 7 acres.
Under the current offering — which can be found on www.remax.com, www.c21leahs.com and www.bridgeviewny.com, among others — the area surrounding the Legion building and in-ground pool are not part of the parcel that is for sale.
Legion leadership did not explain why the property is now listed again under the reconfigured setup following online bidding in October that had been on the entire 12.9 acres.
“No comment is my answer to the Finger Lakes Times,” said Legion Commander Dale Mosher by email last week. “Geneva American Legion business is not open for public display. The future of this post will be decided by the veterans of Winnek Post 396, and we’re looking forward to another 100 years of service in Geneva, New York.”
Former Legion Commander Dan Hurdle, chairman of the building sale committee, said he had no “further comment on the Legion property situation, except to say that our desire to provide a long-term facility for the Legion here in Geneva is, and continues to be, our number one priority as we continue to plan for the future.”
The Legion’s executive committee put the entire property, assessed at about $1 million, up for sale in April 2018, citing a dwindling bank account, declining membership and building maintenance costs.
The parcel, on the west side of Seneca Lake, had been listed at $1.9 million. It has 503 feet of lakeshore and has been owned by Post 396 since 1951. The property included the Legion home with a commercial kitchen, bar, lounge, three upper stories and the in-ground swimming pool.
City officials have envisioned high-density, high-end housing on the site, but that can’t happen until the land is rezoned from its current agricultural/residential use designation. The city is doing a city-wide zoning update in conjunction with Barton & Loguidice engineers.
City Council decided earlier this year against spending extra money to fast-track a zoning change for the district where the Legion parcel is as part of an effort to speed up redevelopment of the land.