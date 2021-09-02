GENEVA — The Geneva City School District’s elementary schools will have new principals when school opens next week.
Christine Taylor will lead West Street School, while Kevin Fairben is the new North Street School principal.
Taylor replaces Susan Meskos, while Fairben is succeeding Eric Vaillancourt. Meskos is the new principal at East Hill Elementary School in the West Genesee School District in Onondaga County, while Vaillancourt is the new principal at Bloomfield Elementary School.
“I am so excited to welcome both Mrs. Taylor and Mr. Fairben as our newest principals,” said Superintendent Patricia Garcia. “In my year with the district, I have witnessed Taylor’s commitment, her passion, her knowledge and her creativity, and I know she is a wonderful fit for West Street School.
“Mr. Fairben’s breadth of knowledge about education — particularly reading — is impressive, and he, himself, is a lifelong learner. Both of these fine administrators have demonstrated integrity and commitment in their many roles with the district.”
Taylor has been assistant principal at North Street School since 2018, and has worked as a summer school principal, instructional coach and teacher in the district since 1996. Fairben has been Geneva High School assistant principal since 2018, and was assistant principal at Geneva Middle School and North Street School from 2010 and 2007, respectively.
In addition to her roles with the district, Taylor serves as a Roberts Wesleyan College adjunct professor for the Geneva Pathway to Teaching cohort. The district said she has supported curricular efforts as a curriculum designer and professional developer for the Geneva City School District. Her passion for teaching and learning guided the development of several innovative learning environments and district-wide programs, including multi-age, acceleration, and agricultural education. She holds a certificate of advanced study in educational leadership from SUNY Oswego, a master’s degree in computer education from Nazareth College, and a bachelor’s in elementary education from SUNY Geneseo. She resides in Geneva with her husband, Mark, and their two children.
The district said Fairben has led numerous innovative programs in his time with the district, including a behavioral Response to Intervention system and Positive Behavioral Intervention Supports initiative at the elementary level; he also worked to align curriculum and identify instructional gaps at both elementary and secondary levels and collaborated on a 1:1 technology plan for the middle school.
Prior to becoming an administrator, Fairben worked 12 years as a teacher, holding positions in elementary teaching, reading and computer science in Greece, Newark, Rochester and Philadelphia.
Fairben holds a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Rochester; a master’s degree in reading and a bachelor’s degree in elementary education, both from SUNY Geneseo. He resides in Canandaigua with his wife, Erin, and their two children.