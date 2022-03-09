GENEVA — The city School District has launched a search for a new superintendent following the resignation of Patricia Garcia last month.
“The Board of Education is committed to finding the best possible candidate,” the district said in a press release issued Tuesday afternoon.
To that end, the district said it will be conducting “thorough” background checks using an investigation firm prior to making any appointments.
“We are hopeful that constituent feedback before, during, and at the end of the process will ensure we find an excellent, thoroughly vetted candidate to lead us forward,” Board of Education President Stephanie Annear said. “We will keep the community informed as plans move forward.”
The Board of Education was criticized for the hiring of Garcia, who was paid $390,000 as part of a separation agreement approved by the board. Before coming to Geneva, Garcia had received payouts at two other districts where she had served as superintendent.
The district said that before winter break, a survey was sent to parents, staff and administration “to assist the district in building a superintendent profile.”
Instead of posting a statewide search, the board said it invited selected candidates to submit résumés and conducted first-round interviews over the February break.
A finalist will move on to interviews with confidential teams representing “constituent groups” for second-round interviews, the release from the district said. Feedback from those groups will go directly to the board.
“The finalist will visit buildings and have an opportunity to openly meet staff and students before a superintendent is hired,” the release said.
If the superintendent search proves unsuccessful, the district said it will conduct a statewide search.
Garcia resigned following an investigation into a complaint related to her conduct. The district said the investigator concluded in a report that the complaint was “unfounded,” although the district provided no details.
The Times is appealing a district decision to deny the release of the report to the newspaper.
The district paid Mark Pettitt, who conducted the investigation, $18,000 for work spanning 24 days.
Kathleen Davis continues to serve as the district’s acting superintendent.