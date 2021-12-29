GENEVA — For more than a quarter-century, Jim Hogan has been the face of the Geneva Bicycle Center. He established a clientele of not only local residents, but cyclists from the greater Finger Lakes region and beyond.
“I’ve been very lucky to work at something I love to do,” Hogan said Tuesday. “The bike industry is small and somewhat quirky, and you get to work with a lot of like-minded people. I’ve been fortunate to have good people around me for my 26 years here. The people of the Finger Lakes have been super nice, and we loved being able to bring people from two or three hours away on a regular basis.”
If Hogan sounds like someone who is getting out of the business ... well, he is. In an email to his customers and on the Geneva Bicycle Center’s Facebook page, Hogan announced he is selling his longtime South Exchange Street business to Trek Bicycle.
“Other than the name, not much will change — you will still enjoy our extraordinarily helpful staff and great gear you’ve come to love, with a few awesome new updates,” Hogan said on Facebook. “I’m confident Trek Bicycle will immediately become the go-to for cyclists in the Finger Lakes community, and we hope you find this news as exciting as we do.”
Hogan said he made the decision after much consideration, and believes Trek “will take what we’ve created here and build on it, continuing to serve our community in even bigger and better ways while sticking to the same core principles of treating you like family and delivering outstanding customer service.”
Hogan, who is from Easton, Pa., earned an industrial engineering degree from Penn State University. He has been in the bicycle business for 33 years, coming to Geneva from Plattsburgh. He bought Geneva Bicycle Center in October 1995.
“I am at least the fourth owner of the shop, which goes back to 1942,” he said.
Hogan said Trek is the top brand in bike shops in the country and one of the biggest in the world. It has more than 1,000 independent dealers and 200+ direct-owned stores, with the nearest to Geneva being in Saratoga Springs.
While Hogan sells numerous brands of bicycles, including Trek, the company will sell its two brands of bikes in Geneva — Trek and Electra. It also will peddle its brand of clothing and accessories, and other leading brands of bike apparel, shoes, car racks, tools, and accessories.
Hogan added that Trek plans on a makeover of the store.
In what is being dubbed “Jim’s Blowout Retirement Sale,” Hogan is having what he calls a “massive” sale on everything in his store, starting at 10 a.m. Thursday. There is no timeline on when Trek takes over.
“We’ve been telling people Jim will be here for another month,” Hogan said with a laugh.
Hogan said selling to Trek follows the best two years his business ever had, which has been the case for nearly every bike shop during the Covid-19 pandemic.
He and his wife Jen have two sons, Seamus and Quinn, both of whom are in college.
“After 33 years in the bike business, I’m looking to do other things,” he said. “The timing is right.”
Hogan added that his several employees will continue to work for Trek, which will bring many resources to the local shop.
“For 26 years, it’s been our privilege to welcome riders of all ages to the store and share a passion for riding. It’s been our mission to help riders of all ages discover what a difference a bike can make,” he said on Facebook. “We want to thank each and every one of you for making this place a success, and for continuing to make us feel welcome in the community. I think you are going to like the changes that are coming and appreciate those things that will stay the same. We look forward to seeing you in the store, out on the road or on the trails soon. Keep pedaling.”