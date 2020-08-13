GENEVA — The Geneva Business Improvement District has launched #Commit2Geneva, a public education campaign to promote “safe visits” downtown during COVID-19.
The initiative also creates a merchant/consumer compact to maintain health of employees and customers alike.
“#Commit2Geneva is a simple concept that lets consumers know that participating downtown (and area) property and business owners are taking the necessary steps to maintain safe environments for tenants, business owners and their employees,” Geneva BID Executive Director Michael Mills said in a release. “And we ask visitors and customers to do their part by following safety guidelines and shopping local, so that together we all thrive.”
A #commit2Geneva sticker or sign in a store window or on social media lets people know that business is doing what it can to stop the spread and serve the public. That sticker or sign also means that good neighbors, customers and citizens are helping to keep the community safe so that Geneva can continue to stay open.
The campaign provides clear and basic safety guidelines for visitors.
Phase one includes earned and social media to raise awareness of the community’s safety measures.
Phase two will promote the breadth of things to do in downtown Geneva for residents and visitors.
BID and its partners are planning big-ticket events such as a children’s program, and drive-in movie and drive-in concert, for phase three, as a celebration for local residents and a draw for out-of-town guests.
Interested Geneva property owners and businesses can visit the campaign website at www.commit2geneva.com and take the pledge for safe practices. Doing so provides access to print and digital materials they can use to promote their involvement in best practices.
Participating businesses will be featured in campaign social media posts and advertising, and they will be invited to participate in a range of local events designed to entice people downtown.
BID heard from many of its merchant members that customers have been slow to return due to concerns surrounding COVID-19. And, Finger Lakes tourism organizations and Geneva BID partners have shared that national and international travel is down this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while “staycations” within New York and nearby cities are on the rise. BID noted many of those trips are multigenerational, with family members of all ages traveling and exploring together, requiring programming for everyone.
So, #Commit2Geneva highlights the safety measures being taken by participating property and business owners to help combat these fears. Campaign marketing and advertising will primarily focus on local residents and consumers within a two-hour radius, followed by remaining New York markets.
Interested Geneva property owners and businesses are encouraged to visit www.commit2geneva.com to take the pledge.
The #Commit2Geneva campaign will continue through the early fall. It is being produced by BID in partnership with 29 Design Studio, with support from the Finger lakes Times. Lyons National Bank, the first campaign sponsor, will help fund marketing materials, advertising and other initiatives.