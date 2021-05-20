GENEVA — An Ontario County Supreme Court judge has ruled in favor of Geneva blogger Jim Meaney in a libel and defamation lawsuit brought by Massa Construction, but an attorney representing the company said it will appeal the ruling.
Massa Construction filed the suit for a series of posts related to the company’s bids for city contracts and possible conflicts of interests by some City Council members.
“I’m relieved and overjoyed that the judge dismissed all of Massa’s claims,” Meaney said in a press release. “When Massa first demanded I remove the articles, I knew the First Amendment was on my side, but I didn’t have the resources for a potentially lengthy and costly legal tussle with a multi-million dollar construction company.”
The Cornell Law School First Amendment Clinic and a firm that represents media and entertainment companies defended him.
Judge Brian Dennis dismissed the case on May 10 under New York State’s Anti-SLAPP law, intended to prevent people from using legal actions to intimidate those exercising their First Amendment rights.
Meaney, publisher of the Geneva Believer blog, has taken aim against Massa through a number of posts over the years, including one reporting that the city of Geneva could not produce bid records for seven of nine projects Massa Construction won totaling about $4 million, including the Finger Lakes Welcome Center.
Massa attorney Anthony Galli sent Meaney a cease and desist order in January 2020, demanding that a number of posts centering in part on Massa be taken down from his Geneva Believer site.
Meaney said he contacted the Cornell Law School First Amendment Clinic after receiving the letter, but before the clinic could respond, Massa filed a defamation complaint against him in state Supreme Court.
Meaney said that when attorneys from the clinic, along with co-counsel Michael Grygiel of Greenberg Traurig — a firm that specializes in defending media and entertainment companies — asked Massa to withdraw the complaint on First Amendment grounds and legal process, Massa filed an amended complaint and asked for a temporary restraining order demanding that 10 posts be taken down.
That motion was denied by Dennis in May 2020, said Meaney, and last week, Dennis granted a motion to dismiss Massa’s defamation and libel lawsuit.
Dennis not only dismissed the complaint but ordered Massa to pay all costs associated with his defense.
“Thankfully, the Cornell Law School First Amendment Clinic agreed to defend me,” Meaney said. “They provided an extraordinary team of law students and world-class First Amendment attorneys who spent months researching and crafting my defense. Without the clinic’s help, I most likely would have been forced to comply with Massa’s demands.”
In his ruling, Dennis claimed Meaney’s posts were “substantially” true, but that the blogger never directly accused Massa of impropriety related to its bids for city projects.
“Massa must make a rigorous showing that although the factual assertions are substantially true, the definition was by implication, and that a reasonable person could read the statement as a whole and glean both a defamatory inference as well as Meaney’s clear intent to intend and endorse that inference,” Dennis wrote. “Massa’s position is that the articles taken as a whole create the intended inference that it was awarded contracts by the city of Geneva by means of collusion, bribery, undue influence and favoritism. Although one could certainly argue that Meaney believes the inferences, the articles themselves do not naturally lead a reader to the same conclusion.”
Further, Dennis argues that even if Meaney’s inferences were intended to suggest corruption, “New York (Court of Appeals) still finds matters of opinion to be non actionable.”
Reached Wednesday, Galli said Massa “will absolutely be appealing” the ruling by Dennis. He said Dennis’ conclusion that Meaney’s postings were “substantially true” is inaccurate.
“He (Meaney) made statements that were false,” said Galli. “It’s not an opinion.”
Galli said Massa did not win contracts with the city because of unsavory methods, but “because they are the lowest responsible bidder… It has no bearing on being a part of the ‘good old boys club.’ What’s the good old boys club?”
That reference comes from one of Meaney’s posts.
He said Meaney suggested Massa got the jobs through collusion, bribery and graft, but provided no documentation to support that allegation.
Galli said Meaney’s images on his blog related to both Massa and city officials past and present also suggests corruption is at play in Massa’s dealings with the city.
“It’s defamation by innuendo,” he said.
Meaney said Dennis’ decision is an important one for independent bloggers like himself.
“Most importantly, the judge’s emphatic ruling will safeguard the rights of other citizen journalists in the future,” said Meaney, “by deterring companies from using the justice system to intimidate and silence community reporters who publish accurate and constitutionally protected information that those companies find disagreeable.”
As for trying to silence Meaney, Massa simply wants to protect its good name, Galli argued.
“Everybody has the right to redress in the courts,” he said. “It’s absolutely not (an attempt to intimidate or silence). It’s a company trying to protect” its reputation.