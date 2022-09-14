GENEVA — The city School District’s Board of Education is seeking a replacement for new member Christen Davis, who resigned her position to take a teaching job in the district.
Davis was the leading vote-getter in a three-way race for two board seats in the May election.
Her resignation was accepted at the board’s Sept. 12 meeting. Later at the same meeting, Davis was appointed a special education teacher at the middle school, the district said.
Those who’d like to be considered for board appointment should submit a résumé and statement of interest to Board Clerk Adrianne Miller at admiller@genevacsd.org. Residency within the school district is required, and applications must be received by 4 p.m. Sept. 26, the district said.
The appointee will serve until the next school board election — May 16, 2023 — and will have the option to run for the remainder of Davis’ term, which expires June 30, 2027.