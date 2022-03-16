GENEVA — The Board of Education is being urged by two former members to put the brakes on its superintendent search, which already has yielded a favored candidate in just a few short weeks — and without posting the opening.
Meanwhile, the school board president is insisting that while it might have a candidate to fill the position vacated by Patricia Garcia last month, a decision to appoint won’t be made without “very thorough vetting,” something some members of the community believe was lacking in the Garcia hire.
Jessica Bailey and Amy Jackson addressed the board during public comment at Monday night’s Board of Education meeting. Each had choice words for the superintendent search, but also for board members involved in the previous selection process that resulted in the appointment of Garcia, the subject of a school board-ordered investigation into a complaint filed against her.
Garcia was accused of creating a hostile work environment for some teachers and staff, according to sources who provided information to the Finger Lakes Times. Garcia was cleared in the report. Garcia and the district parted ways last month, with Geneva agreeing to pay Garcia $390,000 as part of a separation agreement.
Given what transpired with Garcia, Bailey and Jackson urged the Board of Education to go slow on finding a replacement. Kathleen Davis is serving as the interim superintendent until a selection is made.
The district announced last week it had already launched a search for a new superintendent, but instead of posting the position, the board invited select candidates to apply, with first-round interviews conducted over the February break. It did not disclose to the public that it planned on interviewing candidates.
One candidate included in those interviews is under consideration for appointment. Jackson said the word is that the board is ready to hire Lawrence “Bo” Wright as its next superintendent. Wright, currently superintendent of the Rush-Henrietta Central School District, did not respond to an email requesting comment on whether he is the candidate the board is considering.
Bailey said a “mistrust” of the school board developed because of the Garcia hiring and that the current search only fuels that perception.
“I don’t think that you’re setting yourself, the district or the (new) superintendent up for success,” she said.
Choosing selected candidates, as opposed to a public search, is “not open and transparent,” Bailey asserted. “You accepted (Garcia’s resignation) a month (ago) and now you’re ready to appoint?”
Jackson, who has served as director of Geneva 2030 — the private organization whose charge includes improving student outcomes — told the board that its “most important job is to hire and oversee the superintendent … At this most important job, you failed.” She said the decision to scale back the 2020 search to replace then-retiring Trina Newton proved to be a mistake. She also doesn’t understand why the board didn’t identify numerous “red flags” regarding Garcia, who had left two other districts while receiving significant cash payouts.
“Your best was nowhere good enough in 2020,” she said, claiming she urged then-board president Dr. José Canario to slow down the selection process.
“I implore you now to do better, be better,” Jackson said.
On Tuesday, Board President Stephanie Annear defended the superintendent selection process, but did not respond to whether Wright is the candidate the board is considering.
“Starting with strong, selected candidates who fit the community profile saves the district time and money,” she said. “The board is excited about the initial interviews we had and the candidate we chose to move forward, but we will not hire someone unless we believe we have the right person after we have completed very thorough vetting. The board has made all decisions in the process unanimously.”
Bailey called for members to resign, while Jackson said that “I would step down” if she were a sitting member of the school board.
Bailey said mistrust of the district could result in residents voting down the 2022-23 budget. A vote on the budget and school board seats up for election is May 17.
Davis said she understands people may not be happy with what has transpired in the district over the past two years, but urged voters not to punish Geneva children, whom she said would suffer the consequences of a defeated budget.