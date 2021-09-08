GENEVA — Big aLICe Brewing Co. plans to release its new Seneca Cream Ale to the public from 4-9 p.m. Thursday(Sept. 9) — and Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association will share in the proceeds from sales of the new beer.
During Thursday’s event, brewery owners Scott Berger and Kyle Hurst will donate $1 for every pour of their new Seneca Cream Ale to SLPWA. And, $2 will be donated for the sale of every four-pack sold throughout the month of September.
“Partnerships are essential for Seneca Pure Waters to continue on our mission and partnerships are a key element of our organization,” SLPWA Director Kaitln Fello said in a press release. “We’re thrilled that Big aLICe, as new community members, have become allies of Seneca Lake and support our efforts to protect lake health.”
Thursday’s event also will feature the FLX Barbecue food truck and live music.
Big aLICe Brewing Co. was founded in Long Island City, Queens, in 2013. Five years later, Big aLICe opened a barrel room in Brooklyn in 2018. Berger and Hurst said they fell in love with the Finger Lakes during a vacation on Keuka Lake and decided to build and open a tasting room and brewhouse. The new spot opened on Route 14 in the town of Geneva in May.