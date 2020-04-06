GENEVA — The Geneva Business Improvement District has a new director.
Michael Mills of Canandaigua succeeds Mark Palmieri, who had served in the position since 2017. Mills started his new job March 30 and is acclimating to the position while leading BID’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“We had many qualified candidates who applied for the executive director position,” David Linger, chairman of the Geneva BID Board of Directors, said. “The BID executive director search committee’s recommendation to hire Michael was unanimously approved by the full board, and everyone is excited for him to settle in and lead our downtown business community.
“These are challenging times for everyone nationwide,” Linger continued. “We look forward to Michael helping downtown Geneva businesses navigate the current challenges and find a path forward once the current restrictions are loosened and ultimately removed. Downtown Geneva will come back even stronger than before.”
A press release from BID said that Mills brings more than 20 years of agency and corporate communications experience to the role, including running southeast public affairs for Wal-Mart Stores Inc. He’s led environmental nonprofit and technology trade associations with an extensive focus on economic development.
BID said Mills understands the needs of small business owners because he is one, having founded VALEO Public Relations almost six years ago.
“This is a critical moment for small businesses in our community and I am ready to put my years of economic development and PR experience to work for BID members,” Mills said. “Previously attending college and living in Geneva fostered a special affinity for the community as the gateway to the Finger Lakes, and I am ready to build upon Mark Palmieri’s leadership to help tell our story during this challenging time.”
Mills was born and raised in Rochester and graduated from Hobart College, where he played hockey, before moving to Atlanta for almost 20 years. He moved back to the area in 2015, and BID said he “quickly built deep relationships with the Finger Lakes business community as founder of DestinationFLX, a company promoting regional economic development through an online portal and real-world events.”
BID said DestinationFLX garners has more than 20,000 monthly visitors who learn about Finger Lakes hospitality businesses and activities like hiking, boating and the arts.
Mills’ wife, Audrey Roberson, is a professor at Hobart and William Smith Colleges.
BID said Mills serves on the Pittsford Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, chairs the Canandaigua Chamber of Commerce Public Affairs Committee, and is a town of Canandaigua Economic Development Committee member.