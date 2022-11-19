GENEVA — The city’s downtown streetscape and Routes 5&20 work, funded in part by the state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative, features 40 new plant beddings — some ornamental and others designed to slow and filter stormwater headed to Seneca Lake.
However, people are needed to maintain those beds — from removing litter to weeding — and that additional work has been a source of concern for City Council, the administration and taxpayers.
A plan proposed by the Geneva Business Improvement District is designed to buy the city some time while it devises long-term maintenance efforts.
BID Director Catherine Price provided a beautification proposal for the Geneva Local Development Organization. It calls for spending about $63,000 — starting in 2022, but largely in the coming year — on tools needed for the work, as well as $49,000 in maintenance hours, including two seasonal BID workers and five hours of work each week by one new BID employee.
The plan includes a volunteer component as well, including training on proper maintenance techniques.
“This supplemental funding ensures all existing and new flower beds and landscaping beds will be properly maintained,” she wrote in the proposal.
Price did not respond to a request for additional comments on the proposal.
While the LDC has agreed to share in the funding of the plan — likely in the 50% range — it’s hoped the Geneva Industrial Development Agency will provide an equal share.
IDA members learned of the proposal at their Nov. 4 meeting, and the reception to sharing the cost of the maintenance was largely positive, although the board could not approve the expenditure because it lacked a quorum.
“I think it’s a good idea,” IDA member Lowell Dewey said. “I just don’t know how much. Fifty percent is a nice number.”
IDA administrator Tracy Verrier said it’s possible the share for each of the agencies could be pared somewhat, as there is possibly $5,000-$10,000 available from Geneva Growth, an inactive business-development organization. As of Friday, that funding had not been secured, Verrier said.
Some IDA members expressed concern about the long-term sustainability of the plan, but Verrier said this is a stopgap measure.
“The idea is potentially two years,” she said, explaining it will give the city time to budget for the maintenance work.
City Administrator Amie Hendrix said the BID work would be in addition to some additional resources for plant bed maintenance in the 2023 budget for the Department of Public Works and through a landscape contractor.
“It takes the first two years to see what does and doesn’t work,” she said.
Board member Jason Fulton questioned whether the plan dedicates the necessary resources.
“I’m advocating for us to spend more,” he said.
It’s expected the IDA will get more details at its December meeting on the proposal, with possible approval of funding at that session as well.