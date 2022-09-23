GENEVA — The city and the Business Improvement District are teaming up to bring a festive atmosphere to a Columbus Day tradition.
For years the city has held its Touch-a-Truck event that allows people — youngsters, in particular — the chance to view the city’s emergency vehicles. However, this year it’s been rebranded as the Fall Festival, and it takes place at the South Exchange Street Parking Lot in front of the Geneva Recreation Complex from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 10.
The revamped event includes a host of additional offerings, such as food vendors; arts programming, including pumpkin and apple decorating; family games, including giant Tic-Tac-Toe; chalk drawings; and more.
“We are so excited to collaborate with the city of Geneva on this fun family event for our community in downtown Geneva,” said Catherine Price, BID’s new executive director, in a press release.
“It’s great to have this annual event, and the partnership with the BID will add even more for the community,” Recreation Director Dave Sharman added. “The Recreation Department is always happy to partner with local organizations to benefit the community.”
SWAT vehicles, fire trucks, construction vehicles, ambulances, and a helicopter will be part of the event, while food from Dainty Donuts, Mark’s Pizzeria, and 546 Chicken and Waffles will be available. Climbing Bines and Big aLICe Brewing will provide beer tastings.
BID said it also is hosting a scarecrow drawing/coloring contest for the festival.
The Fall Festival coincides with the first day of skating at the recreation complex. Opening-day skating hours will be 1-3 p.m.