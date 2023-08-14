HOPEWELL — Two Geneva business owners are teaming up to help the Ontario County Humane Society adopt animals and raise money for operations.
The first Paws Up! is set for noon to 4 p.m. this Sunday at the Happy Tails Animal Shelter.
Sponsors include Kevin Dombrowki’s three businesses: The Rusty Pig, The Hog Wallow Tavern, and Heavy Kevi’s Catering. The other sponsor is Murphy’s Market, which is owned by Amanda Rago.
The Rusty Pig will be serving barbecue all afternoon, while there will be a bake sale featuring Dombrowski’s “famous Gingie Snaps” and live music. Vic Cottengim plays from noon to 2 p.m. and Lakeside Sound performs from 2-4 p.m.
There will be face painting for children and vendors, while Murphy’s Market and Links Permanent Jewelry are donating a portion of their sales to the Humane Society. If interested in being a vendor, email pawsupsflx@gmail.com.
Of course, the main attraction are the animals available for adoption, said Dombrowski, who has adopted from Happy Tails.
“I had a really great experience,” he said. “Everybody there is great. It’s so affordable.”
He has a pit mix he calls Ginger.
Dombrowski said he asked the shelter that besides adopting animals in need of forever homes, what’s the thing that would help the most — and he was told a fundraiser, prompting Rago and himself to go about organizing one.
“She really helped me plan this,” Dombrowski said. “We thought, let’s do a really good family event.”
Rago notes that her black lab, Murphy, who died in 2022, is the inspiration for Murphy’s Market.
“We were beyond excited to join forces with Kevin and Happy Tails for this unique event,” she said. “The Humane Society does so much for these animals, but they need forever homes. In a time where everyone seems to be turning to breeders for their family pets, we want to remind folks that there are animals that have been waiting for the opportunity to be a part of a loving home. So whether or not you’re looking to adopt a pet, there are plenty of ways to support our cause on Aug. 20th!”
Dombrowski noted that the bands are donating their time for the shelter and he’s giving all of his barbecue earnings to the organization.
“It should be a really cool thing,” he said. “Hopefully we’ll send a bunch of money to the Humane Society.”
The Humane Society is offering same-day adoptions to people who are pre-approved.
For more information, contact the Society at 585-396-4590 or email happytails@ontariocountyhumanesociety.org.