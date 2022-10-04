GENEVA — Erin Main is one of several puzzled parents in the Washington/Jefferson street neighborhood on the city’s west side.
Last year, children in the neighborhood were picked by city school district buses for school. Not so this year, though.
“We found out that the kids aren’t eligible for a bus,” Main said. “(The district) will not budge.”
Erin and Christopher Main and family live on Washington Street, 1.4 miles from the middle school their daughter Kaelyn, 12, attends. However, that is within the 1.5-mile radius that, by district policy, makes them ineligible for bus transportation. The Mains say that means a 28-minute trek to school each day that starts at about 6:40 a.m., which, because of decreasing sunlight, will likely be in darkness for a portion of the school year.
“It’s a lot to ask students to walk that far,” she said.
For Jackie and Bill Pealer, who live on nearby Jefferson Avenue, the story is the same. Their home is 1.49 miles from the middle school their son, Will Jr., attends.
“It doesn’t make sense,” Jackie said. “I thought for sure that he’d be able to take the bus. He has a saxophone that he has to carry every other day, along with his bag. It’s kind of a pain in the butt right now.”
Their son has been riding his bike to school, but that will come to an end as the weather changes, she said.
Different spot, same storyIt’s the same situation — albeit different schools and neighborhood — for Holly and Tom Weaver of High Street. They are 0.9 miles from North Street School. If the Weavers lived a few feet more away from the school, their two kids, both of whom attend NSS, would be eligible for bus pickup.
District guidelines state transportation will be provided for students in grades 1-5 who reside more than 0.9 miles from the school they attend.
The Weavers’ other two children go to nearby West Street School, a short walk from their home.
“We fought with them for over three weeks and they just kept denying us,” Holly said.
“Our children rode the bus last year,” added her husband, Tom.
In all three cases, said the parents, school buses either stop within feet of their homes or in front of them, picking up only eligible children. Some students walk right by their home to board a bus.
The district’s transportation determinations have been disruptive for each of the couples, all of whom hold day jobs.
“We’ve been alternating with neighbors (on taking kids to school),” said Main, whose job as a dentist starts at 7 a.m.
Jackie Pealer said Friday that “since the seasons are starting to change, my son can no longer ride his bike because it is still dark outside when he has to leave to ride the 1.49 miles to school. Although we can still get him to school, he will have to walk home starting next week, through the winter and remainder of the school year.”
The Weavers don’t own a car, so Tom has been cutting out early from his job at Mark’s Pizzeria to walk his two children home from nearby West Street, while Mom handles the kids at NSS. Tom appreciates the flexibility his employer is providing, but believes the district could be more flexible in its transportation determinations.
Both Jackie Pealer and Erin Main believe student safety should be a factor in busing policies.
“Eleven- and 12-year-old girls should not be walking a mile and a half to school,” Main said. “There’s a lot of stuff that can happen. Things are just different (today).”
Pealer agreed.
“In this day and age, it’s totally different than when I was a kid,” she said.
Could changes be ahead?The Mains and Pealers appealed the district’s decisions on busing their children. Superintendent of Schools Bo Wright, who joined the district in July, denied both appeals.
However, in the denials, Wright said the parents have reasonable arguments and suggested changes could be coming.
“I have looked into your case further,” Wright wrote to the Pealers. “I think you raise valid points that warrant consideration as the district determines possible policy amendments in the near future; however, I am unable to grant your request for busing at the moment. The fact remains that your address still falls outside of the transportation radius; however, after the first week of November, we will have a better sense of what we can actually accommodate on that particular bus run. If it looks like we have the space to allow your child to ride, we can consider approving your request for busing through the remainder of the year, under certain conditions.
“We have made exceptions to the transportation policy in cases of extenuating circumstances in the past. Regardless, as I’m sure you understand, the district has to uphold the policy in a clear, consistent manner.”
Wright’s response to the Mains was more measured.
“Upon reviewing your case further, I am unable to approve your request because your address falls outside of the transportation radius established in the district’s policy,” he said. “In cases of extenuating circumstances, the district can consider exceptions to the policy. However, based on the information you submitted, I do not believe this situation merits special consideration.
“While I understand that the district’s transportation practices are not always convenient for parents, many families are in a similar situation, and the district must uphold the policy in a consistent manner. We must also consider the resource constraints placed on the department due to the nationwide bus driver shortage when making these decisions — we are severely limited in our capacity. Nevertheless, we will continue to review policies related to school operations over the coming months. If changes are made to the transportation policy, parents will be notified, as appropriate.”
Both the Mains and Pealers believe there are open seats on the buses that travel through their neighborhoods.
“I can certainly understand not busing my daughter if the buses were full, but I basically was told even if there are spaces available, because we are 0.1 of a mile too close to school, we would be ineligible,” Main said.
Wright said Friday he is empathetic, but is following district policy.
“The district’s transportation policy has been in place for several years,” he said. “Eligible students include all kindergarteners, elementary students (grades 1–5) within 0.9 miles, and secondary students (6–12) within a mile and a half. Because eligibility changes based on grade level and distance from the school building, a student may lose eligibility when they transition from kindergarten to elementary, elementary to secondary, or school building to school building.”
As for why some children were picked up last year, but not in 2022-23, Wright said “low ridership during the first two years of the covid pandemic allowed for more flexibility, and we continue to make accommodations for special needs (students).”
As for the bus stops in neighborhoods where students are not allowed to be picked up and whether the buses have available seats, Wright said there is more to the story.
“Bus stops are established according to safety considerations and routing efficiency, which could result in the placement of a stop outside of the transportation radius,” he said. “Although a bus may appear to have room, they are typically scheduled to be full.
“Ridership varies based on time of year. For example, it is higher during cold months.”
Superintendent: Policies need to be upheld
Wright explained that making exceptions on bus pickups presents a challenge.
“While I understand that the district’s transportation practices are not always convenient for parents, dozens of families are in a similar situation, and the district must uphold the policy in a consistent manner,” he said. “We must also consider the resource constraints placed on the department due to the nationwide bus driver shortage when making these decisions. Geneva has been fortunate to this point, but, like most districts, we are limited in our capacity.”
Stephanie Annear, president of the Board of Education, is empathetic to parental concerns on busing.
“We will continue to review policies related to school operations over the coming months,” she said on behalf of the board. “If changes are made to the transportation policy, parents will be notified as appropriate; however, generally speaking, we barely have enough drivers to cover current bus runs.”