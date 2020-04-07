GENEVA – The coronavirus pandemic has caused the cities of Geneva and Canandaigua to close public parks.
Parks containing playgrounds in the two cities were closed March 27.
That left basketball, tennis and pickleball courts open — until now.
Canandaigua City Manager John Goodwin blamed the latest closure on people not following social distancing steps in city parks.
“There has also been an increase in litter in city parks. Residents and visitors are reminded that city parks are carry-in, carry-out,” Goodwin said. “We also ask that all visitors to our parks remember to clean up after dogs and refrain from using the dog waste bags the city provides to then leave it on the ground.
“We all want the city parks to stay open for people to have an outlet to get fresh air and go for walks during this challenging time. But we also ask that all visitors please be respectful,” Goodwin added.
Geneva City Manager Sage Gerling said city parks are open for walking, running and bicycling on paved surfaces only.
“Playgrounds and all basketball and tennis courts are closed,” she said.