GENEVA — Solar Village Company LLC has received a New York State Energy Research and Development Authority award to help construct a carbon-neutral manufacturing facility in Geneva.
Called Solar Home Factory, the company plans to produce modular, net-zero, solar powered multi-family homes. The facility will be a net-zero energy performance facility powered by a rooftop solar panel array. NYSERDA officials said the project is unique because both the facility operation and the product it produces will be net-zero energy and sustainable.
Timber Trails Forest Farm in Canandaigua also was awarded a NYSERDA carbon neutral grant. The company will use the grant to expand operations and be the state’s first 100% electric, carbon-neutral maple syrup operation.
The building design utilizes passive house construction, is insulated well, and is heated with all electric geothermal radiant heating.
The two grants were among 19 announced by NYSERDA totaling more than $21 million under the Carbon Neutral Community Economic Development program. The 19 projects will accelerate decarbonization and economic development throughout the state, several in disadvantaged communities.