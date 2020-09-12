GENEVA — With a chilly lakeside breeze blowing Friday morning, State Assemblyman Brian Kolb stood before the small group on hand for the city’s annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony and couldn’t help but feel emotional.
“I’ve been to all 19 commemorations,” said Kolb, who is stepping down from representing the 131st Assembly District at the end of the year.
This year’s remembrance was certainly different from the 18 others Kolb has taken part in. With restrictions on mass gatherings, the city limited the event to 50, most of whom were participants, including a small number of first responders from the city and neighboring fire departments.
Those speaking said the event pays homage to all first responders — firefighters, police, medics — and the victims of the attacks from the World Trade Center, to the Pentagon, to the aborted jet commandeered by terrorists that crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
For Kolb, R-131 of Victor, the remembrance is personal. A business associate, Tom Duffy, died in the World Trade Center attacks, he said.
“His family did not have his remains to say goodbye to,” said Kolb, who also expressed appreciation to first responders and to the city for continuing its remembrance ceremonies each year.
He also pointed to the efforts of the late John Greco, the former longtime Ward 6 councilor who died in 2019 and played an integral role in ensuring the Sept. 11 ceremony went on each year.
In an emotional moment, Greco’s wife, Jo Ann, carried the wreath to be laid at the city’s 911 Memorial with Police Chief Mike Passalacqua.
City Fire Chief Mike Combs said COVID-19 may have changed our lives in 2020, but “one thing that has not changed is that lives continue to be lost (from 9/11). In the past year, 27 names (of first responders) have been added to the memorial wall.”
Many first responders have contracted cancer and other illnesses because of exposure to toxic dust and fumes from the World Trade Center wreckage.
City Manager Sage Gerling noted a poignant tradition at the 9/11 Memorial in New York City: A single white rose is placed there to mark the birthdays of all those lost at the World Trade Center. She said about eight are placed there each day.
Kolb said what happened after 9/11 galvanized America, and that in 2020, the nation, rocked by COVID-19 and the debate over race and policing, needs to find ways to unify.
“Our country is at a point where we need to come together again,” he said.
State Sen. Pam Helming, R-54 of Canandaigua, agreed.
“We are a better community, a better state and a better country when we stand together,” she said.
Helming saluted the “heroes in uniform” and the many others “who come to the aid of fellow citizens.”
Ward 2 City Councilor Bill Pealer, on behalf of Mayor Steve Valentino, who could not attend, read the city’s 2020 proclamation remembering Sept. 11.
It read in part that “19 years ago today, a bright autumn morning was darkened by the worst attack on the American people in our history. Thousands of innocent men, women and children perished when the twin towers collapsed in the heart of New York City and wreckage burned in Pennsylvania and at the Pentagon; and … amid shattered glass, twisted steel and clouds of dust, the spirit of America came through. Strangers and first responders rushed to the aid of their fellow Americans with no regard for their own safety; and ... today and forever, those who made the ultimate sacrifice will be remembered in the history of our great nation. As we mark another anniversary of that tragic day, and we remember the sacrifices of those who rose in service during the rescue and recovery efforts, we join in serving causes greater than ourselves; and …we must honor those we lost by sending reminders of the ways that the victims of 9/11 live on; in the people they loved, the lives they touched, and the courageous acts they inspired.”