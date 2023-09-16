GENEVA — The Geneva Center of Concern is not a waste-transfer station.
That’s the message its director and co-president want to get across to those who drop off “donations” at the 58 Avenue D facility next to the Geneva Enterprise Development Center.
“It’s all happening between the hours of 6 at night and 6 o’clock in the morning,” Director Cheryl Toor said. “Everyone knows we’re not open at that time.”
Sometimes, donations are soaked from rain. However, regardless of the weather, those “drop-offs” are thrown in the trash, said Mike Osborne, co-president of the non-profit’s governing board.
“Rain or not, any items that are not available for inspection must be trashed as we cannot be sure that rats or other vermin have not been in them, and of course, weather negates the value of anything,” he said.
Toor said the extra trash takes a bite out of purchases for the Center of Concern’s food pantry, as about 30% of pantry items are purchased, along with funding other services for those in need.
“We are here to help the community,” she said.
Toor explained that the dumping of unwanted stuff, many times leftover items from yard sales, is most acute on weekends.
“Every Monday we come into it,” she said, “and it’s becoming more so.”
Bags of clothes, old toys, furniture and mattresses — you name it and she’s seen it. The reasoning for these off-hours donations?
“They don’t have to pay to take it to the junkyard,” she said.
Most galling to Toor: A chair outside the building with a sign that says not to leave donations outside had a bag of stuff on it recently.
“That was just rude,” she said.
Toor said if people can’t make it to the Center of Concern during regular business hours for drop-offs, contact them.
“Just call me,” Toor urged. “We can make arrangements.”
In the meantime, additional security technology is being added to discourage dumpers and maybe catch some folks in the act.
“We’re going to put additional cameras in here,” she said, adding that motion lights are also being added. “We’re going to get on top of this thing. It’s rude, it’s disrespectful and it’s discouraging.”
However, Toor emphasizes that the donations are needed to replenish its thrift store.
“We appreciate everything that comes in during the workday,” she said.
The Center of Concern is open Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. It’s closed Mondays.
Contact the center at 315-789-1117 or Genevacoc@gmail.com.