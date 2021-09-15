GENEVA — The Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce will host a Member Milestone Celebration for one of its newest members, BME Associates, from 4-6 p.m. Sept. 15. The event will honor the grand opening of the Geneva office expansion for the Fairport-based company.
BME Associates, which was founded in 1988, specializes in engineering, surveying, and landscape architecture. For more than 30 years, BME Associates has partnered with developers that have had an integral role in area projects, from both the residential and commercial as well as office and industrial sectors. The company also works with site engineering, landscape planning and wetlands mitigation among its other services.
The Member Milestone Celebration will include a brief ribbon-cutting presentation and photo op which will take place shortly after 5 p.m. In addition, the event will also include refreshments, tours, as well as a meet-and-greet with team members.
Those wishing to attend should RSVP today by contacting the Chamber at (315) 789-1776 or info@genevany.com.
For more information on Milestone Celebrations or other Chamber programs and business benefits that are a part of membership, call the Chamber at (315) 789-1776.