GENEVA — The Canandaigua and Victor chambers of commerce announced last week that they were merging to form the Ontario County Chamber of Commerce, with new branding, an expanded service area, and enhanced offerings.
The question, however, is where does that leave the Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce?
For Geneva, it means business as usual.
“For an office like ours, it really doesn’t affect us,” Geneva Chamber President Miranda Odell said. “We really do operate differently.”
However, she admitted the announcement of the merger came as a surprise.
“It was complete news to us,” she said, adding that the Ontario County Chamber has not approached the Geneva organization about merging.
Odell said her employer is called the Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce for a reason.
“We don’t have geographic restrictions like a chamber that is a tourism promotion agency (like Seneca and Yates counties),” she said. “We have always had customers throughout the Finger Lakes. (The merger) doesn’t really affect us at all.”
Ethan Fogg, president of the Ontario County Chamber of Commerce, and formerly head of the Canandaigua Chamber, said the merger is merely an extension of what the Canandaigua Chamber already was doing.
“The rebranding of Canandaigua Chamber as the Ontario County Chamber was in process before Victor Chamber entered, stage-left,” he said. “Canandaigua Chamber has been serving businesses across Ontario and five contiguous counties for decades, and there has been an appetite in the boardroom to ‘wear clothes that fit,’ so to speak. To express a brand that reflects who and what we are, and being based in the county seat and serving members across the county, the decision was made to adopt the brand Ontario County Chamber of Commerce. Victor’s board reached out before we’d had the chance to socialize the new brand. So there was no better time to come together and launch ONChamber.com.”
Fogg said he’s open to joining forces with other chambers, but “that’s up to them. To reiterate, the Victor Chamber board reached out to the Canandaigua board for help. We had met in the past, so trust had been established, and the overlap in our membership — about 60 firms — was well-known. While we welcome conversations with other chambers in the county, we understand that many of them are more localized in their focus, serving defined downtown areas, etc. Our focus is more regional in scope, so joining a local-focused chamber and one with a more regional vision and scope may make sense for quite a few businesses looking to grow their brand strength on their street as well as across the region. The goal is to go where our members will receive the most value.”
Unlike some chambers, Geneva doesn’t offer things like health insurance, which was a staple for chambers around the area for many years, Odell noted.
“Our program really focuses on affordable marketing for our customers,” she said. “We really kind of have a niche that we focus on, but on a broad scale.”
The Geneva chamber’s governing board likes where the business-promotion agency is heading, Odell said.
“Our board is very supportive of what we’re doing,” she said. “It’s the most successful we’ve ever been. There’s no need for our offices to merge because we (each) have specific programs. We’re not in competition, and we wish them the best of luck. The goal at the end of the day is for all our businesses to thrive. There are no hard feelings.”