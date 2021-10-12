GENEVA — The Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its most anticipated event of 2021, a Membership Harvest Celebration, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 21 at Bottomless Brewing in Fayette.
The event is making a comeback after being canceled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
As in previous years, the event will include farm-to-table fare, as well as Finger Lakes craft beverages, a harvest auction, and a variety of items and gift baskets to purchase or win through the popular Member Swag Raffle. New features: beer tasting from Bottomless Brewing and catering by Beef & Brew. And, the addition of live entertainment by regional singer, songwriter, bass player and guitarist Frankie Wheeler was announced too.
“We are so excited to bring this event back,” Chamber President and Executive Director Miranda Odell said. “With the amazing growth that has taken place within the food and craft beer industry over the last several years, a farm-to-table, harvest-themed event continues to be the perfect opportunity to showcase the Finger Lakes Region as a whole as we invite our broad membership base to celebrate with us. We’re also thrilled to be taking this event to the next level with live music, a silent auction and a large, breathtaking venue with stunning views.”
As one of the three major annual events coordinated by the Chamber, the Membership Harvest Celebration is one of the primary fundraisers that provides funding to sustain and build upon the Chamber’s programs and services offered to member businesses.
A limited number of tickets remain for the event. Tickets cost $65 for Chamber members and $85 for non-members. The registration deadline is tomorrow.
For more information, or to purchase tickets, call the Chamber at (315) 789-1776 or e-mail info@genevany.com.
The Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce is a private, membership-based organization that specializes in public relations and exposure for its customers through promotional programs and custom opportunities.