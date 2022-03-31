GENEVA — The Middle Finger 5K returns to Geneva’s lakefront May 14 after being canceled in 2020 and being a virtual event in 2021.
The popular charity run might be suffering the aftereffects of Covid-19 in 2022.
Organizer Jen Harris of Geneva said registration for the sixth annual 5K walk and run, which starts at 6 a.m. at Lakefront Park, is at 300, compared to the 900 who were registered to run in 2020.
“I don’t know if it’s the two-year hiatus or folks who aren’t comfortable with big groups,” Harris said, noting that runs across the nation are suffering similar issues. “We’re way off.”
The run is the largest fundraiser for Thrive to Survive, which supports adults in Ontario, Seneca, Yates, Schuyler and Wayne counties living with a cancer diagnosis — from financial assistance, to help with co-pays and commutes to cancer treatments, to free monthly support groups.
If registration numbers don’t improve, it could impact the small organization’s ability to help cancer patients, she said.
“The rate of cancer diagnoses has not decreased at all,” Harris said.
She said Thrive to Survive has given out 15 emergency grants in the past two weeks.
“That’s $15,000 that went out in two weeks,” Harris emphasized. “These are people who otherwise can’t cover their co-pays or mortgages.”
Harris is doing her best to drum up interest by reaching out to participants from previous years to encourage them to register. And, she hopes the race’s later date — traditionally, it’s been held two weeks earlier — has something to do with the lower registration numbers.
The need for what Strive to Survive offers is great, but Harris said the organization may have to make some decisions on what support it can offer.
“The thing that keeps us going is we know we’re making a positive impact,” she said. “We know we’re doing a good thing. I just don’t know how much longer we can sustain it. We recognize that there is a huge, huge need (for their services).”