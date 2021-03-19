GENEVA — Another series of pop-up COVID-19 vaccination sites — designed to address the disparity between whites and communities of color getting doses — has been announced by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and one of them is in the city.
The Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 70 Clark St., will host a vaccine clinic Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
It’s the second time the church has hosted a pop-up vaccine site.
Mt. Olive is among 16 community-based pop-up vaccination sites scheduled over the next week at churches, public housing developments and community centers around the state. These sites are expected to vaccinate more than 4,500 people.
Since Jan. 15, more than 145 community-based pop-up sites administered more than 55,000 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. As was the case with previous pop-up events, these sites will be re-established in three weeks to administer second doses, the state noted.
Cuomo said pop-up vaccine locations will continue to be established at public housing complexes statewide, as well as at more than 300 churches and community centers such as Mt. Olive, which have volunteered to house them through his Vaccine Equity Task Force.
“No state is doing a better job at safe, effective, equitable vaccine distribution than New York, and we are working tirelessly every single day to get shots into arms quickly and become the first COVID-free state in the country,” Cuomo said. “We are ramping up our vaccine distribution system to match increases in supply, but a distribution system can’t just grow — it has to grow equitably. That’s why from the outset we’ve prioritized the fair and equitable distribution of the vaccine through special efforts like pop-up sites that are being established in the communities that were hit hardest by COVID to help ensure underserved New Yorkers are not left behind in the distribution process.”
Cuomo noted that some 7.1 million doses have been administered statewide and that 24% of New Yorkers have had at least one vaccine dose; 12.4% of the state’s residents have completed their vaccine series.
“The COVID-19 vaccine is being distributed across New York, and it’s going to be distributed in large quantities over the next few weeks, a logistical operation like you’ve never seen to get millions of doses in people’s arms,” Cuomo said. “The good news is the vaccine works — we’ve done 7 million doses so far, and New Yorkers should take any vaccine they can get because they all work. We’re going to have more Johnson & Johnson vaccines coming because they’re going to have the highest production and they’re the easiest to administer. It’s night and day between doing one dose and two doses and needing to schedule second appointments. I took J&J. It works and it’s simpler. That’s on the way up.”