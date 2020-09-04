GENEVA — At-Large City Councilor Frank Gaglianese may have been the focus of the city’s Board of Ethics and the public over his remarks regarding a segment of the Black Lives Matter movement and police reform discussion sponsored by Hobart and William Smith Colleges, but three fellow council members and the mayor have been admonished as well.
Councilors Ken Camera (Ward 4), Bill Pealer (Ward 2) and Anthony Noone (At-Large), as well as Mayor Steve Valentino, were criticized by the ethics board for their behavior at recent City Council meetings. The board’s rulings were read at Council’s Wednesday meeting.
The ethics board is made up of Chair James Petropoulos, Vice-Chair Rebecca Czajkowski, Secretary Nate Miller, Victor Nelson, Sharon Dutcher and Steven Lee. It can investigate ethics complaints but has no power to punish. It can only recommend actions, such as censures.
A resolution was on the Wednesday agenda asking Council to officially censure Camera for what it called an insincere, unprofessional and offensive apology to blogger Jim Meaney, who had originally filed a complaint against Camera for copying the Finger Lakes Times in on an email the Geneva Believer blogger had sent to the city. Camera said he was unclear what was wrong with his apology, which the ethics board ruled was a violation of Tenet 3, Conduct of Public Officials, of the city’s Code of Ethics for elected officials and employees.
While the board recommended Camera be censured by Council, the resolution failed to get a motion Wednesday to move it to a vote.
The board criticized Valentino, Pealer and Noone for their behavior at Council’s July 1 meeting after an anonymous complaint was filed.
The board said the July 1 meeting — at which a host of police-reform measures was debated in a session that lasted over six hours — “was excessively long and extremely hard to follow. The board also noted that the conduct of the meeting lost control at a certain point and that several councilors seemed genuinely confused as to what was actually going on.”
It was with the backdrop that the board cited what it felt was unacceptable conduct.
“Councilor Pealer is seen to display a hand-written sign with the word ‘order’ while Councilor (Laura) Salamendra was speaking,” the board said. “As the dialogue between Councilor Salamendra with the mayor and others begins to break down, Councilor Noone interrupts, calling out Councilor Salamendra as being ‘blatantly disrespectful every single time to multiple people.’ When Councilor Salamendra presses the mayor for a vote on an impending resolution, the mayor tells her ‘You will just have to hold your breath and turn blue.’
“It is not up to the board in this case to determine the validity of Councilor Salamendra’s comments or to likewise determine the validity of Councilor Noone’s comments, but rather to point out where the board felt the Code of Ethics was violated by Mayor Valentino, Councilor Noone, and Councilor Pealer. The board has taken into account the inordinate length of the meeting (over six hours) and the apparent physical/mental condition of the participants, but has decided that certain tenets of the code of ethics were violated.”
The ethics board said Valentino violated four tenets: 3, 4, 5 and 16.
Tenet 3, Conduct of Public Officials, states that public officials “shall refrain from abusive conduct, personal charges or verbal attacks upon the character or motives of other public officials.”
The board said: “The mayor’s comment towards Councilor Salamendra was unnecessary and uncalled for, particularly in light of the fact that the meeting seemed to have lost direction by that point and the mayor could have called for order in a less abusive manner.”
The board also cited Valentino for Tenet 4, Respect for Process.
It said: “In the board’s interpretation, the mayor failed to maintain order during the council meeting, allowing for interruptions and less-than-appropriate commentary outside the bounds of proper procedure. The board agrees that the mayor is ultimately in charge of City Council and, by extension, the proper conduct of the entire meeting.”
In the alleged violation of Tenet 5, Conduct of Public Meetings, the board said: “Mayor Valentino allowed the meeting to fall apart towards the end, leaving councilors confused as to what exactly they were voting for, and which of two similar resolutions they were voting on. At any point, the mayor could have called for order, or at least a short break to allow participants to agree to what, if anything, would be voted on. At the very least, the mayor might have given better directions as to the order of speakers, which might have prevented unnecessary interruptions.”
Tenet 16 was a violation of Positive Workplace Environment against the mayor.
As for Pealer, the Board of Ethics said, “Councilor Pealer’s offense may seem trifling, but this is the second time the board has observed such behavior, and as such it warrants the board’s consideration.” The board ruled he was in violation of Tenets 3, 4 and 5 of the ethics code.
The board ruled Councilor Noone violated Tenets 4 and 5.
In violating Tenet 4, Respect for Process, Noone “spoke out of turn to make a personal remark, and was thus out of order in accordance with proper procedure.”
On Tenet 5, Conduct of Public Meetings, “Noone’s remark was of a personal nature and expressed his personal opinions, which were not germane to the business at hand in a manner which interrupted the orderly conduct of the meeting.”
The board said that Valentino should “publicly apologize to Councilor Salamendra for his comment and publicly apologize to City Council for not maintaining order and decorum. It is the board’s hope that the mayor will make a greater effort to maintain order while at the same time running City Council meetings in a positive and exemplary manner.”
On Pealer, the board “recommends that Councilor Pealer make a public apology to City Council for inappropriately undermining the due process of a City Council meeting.”
And for Noone, the ethics board cited “extenuating circumstances,” and recommended no further action.
No public apologies were made at the Council meeting Wednesday night by the mayor or the cited council members.
On Thursday, Valentino told the Finger Lakes Times: “The public apology was a recommendation from the ethics board. There were none given last night. I have concerns on the process and determination. I will be discussing my concerns with the process with the committee, Council and legal before issuing further statements.”