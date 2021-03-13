GENEVA — The city’s Board of Ethics was not a public body most of us thought much about in years past — that is until the current City Council came to office in 2020.
This Council, with its often-contentious discussions and outspoken members, has come under the scope of the ethics board on multiple occasions for issues ranging from testy exchanges at meetings to their behavior in the community.
Former City Councilor Jackie Augustine played a big role in the committee’s formation many years ago, but she’s troubled by the direction the volunteer board is taking. She sees the five members delving into areas beyond its scope. In particular, said Augustine, is the committee’s focus on controversial Ward 5 Councilor Laura Salamendra, whose role as an activist pre-dates her 2019 election.
Augustine, who teaches ethics at Keuka College, said she doesn’t agree with all of Salamendra’s politics or in-your-face tactics, but some ethics board decisions appear to be attempts to silence her.
“She’s doing exactly what she ran on,” Augustine said. “If you want her to stop representing her ward, that’s not going to happen. That’s the purview of an election, not an ethics board.”
In the latest decision by the Board of Ethics, the group condemned Salamendra’s role in a confrontation at a Back the Blue rally last July, when she was a passenger in a car that the board alleges was blocking traffic. She denies any culpability in what allegedly transpired during an exchange with a Geneva city firefighter directing traffic on Routes 5&20 and into Lakefront Park.
But in the ruling where Salamendra was found guilty of violating several tenets of the city’s Code of Ethics, the board took its concern further by chastising City Council for not taking action against her following two previous ethics reports. Members urged them to finally do so in Salamendra’s latest dust-up.
The ethics board serves in an advisory capacity. It has no powers to punish. However, neither does Council. It can only censure a councilor for alleged ethics violations.
Council generally has rejected censuring its members since this body came into office in 2020 — save for At-Large Councilor Frank Gaglianese III’s caught-on-video comments at the same Back the Blue Rally. However, Council did try to do so against Salamendra March 3, when a resolution to censure her was offered by Ward 2 Councilor Bill Pealer Jr. After some debate, though, it opted to table the measure in hopes of having Board of Ethics members appear before Council for a discussion.
Augustine did not address the latest ethics committee decision read by Mayor Steve Valentino, but she was troubled by the board’s final paragraph, in which it not only criticized Council and urged action but used capitalization for emphasis.
It read: “To the INCREASING DISCREDIT of the mayor and City Council, NOTHING has been done about any of this. The Board of Ethics is entirely aware that our duty ends with our findings and recommendations, but allowing such unethical behavior such as Councilor Salamendra has displayed shows the citizens of Geneva just how little the Mayor and City Council care about regulating their own behavior. The Board STRONGLY recommends that Council TAKE ACTION to ensure that this manner of unethical behavior be checked and prevented in the future.”
Responded Augustine: “Impartiality, professionalism and a steady hand must be preserved as hallmarks of a board of ethics. Otherwise it’s just another political arm. This is not at all what was intended when it was formed.”
Salamendra and Chanel Hines
Augustine did have specific criticisms of the Board of Ethics’ previous ruling against Salamendra, where it condemned her involvement in a Canandaigua case where a transgender woman, Supreme “Chanel” Hines, was shot by a parole officer attempting to arrest her for a parole violation.
The board noted her public comments and claimed she violated a tenet of the city’s ethics code, “by revealing the name of a law enforcement officer in an open public meeting. She is also in violation of Tenet 12 for appearing on behalf of the family of Chanel Hines during a City Council meeting.”
In the decision, it also pointed to Salamendra’s political leanings, citing that at a rally for Hines, “numerous people at the protest wore shirts for the Party for Socialism and Liberation, the political group of which Councilor Salamendra is a member.”
The board said Salamendra “misused public resources” at a City Council meeting where she “inappropriately” disclosed information “that directly contradicted the statement of her colleague, Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson.”
Augustine noted that Salamendra is not a colleague of Henderson and added that the Board of Ethics made an assumption “that she was somehow out of line in talking about the sheriff’s department or something, as if that isn’t another public agency.”
In response to that report, read in January, Salamendra denied she’d done anything wrong.
“It is not unethical to tell the truth,” she said at the time. “It is not unethical to engage in political speech as a politician. It is quite simply what the people who voted for me elected me to do.”
The name of the parole officer already had been reported by news media, Salamendra noted at the time.
“If she had gotten a memo from the sheriff’s office and just read it, that would not be proper,” Augustine said. “That’s not what she did.”
In response to an email in January on ethics board decisions and scope, Chairman James Petropoulos said that as “a matter of policy, the board will not speak with the press on any of its decisions. We are presently preparing a statement outlining our mission/procedures which, upon approval by the city attorney, we plan to submit to the FLT. In the meantime, if you would like to e-mail any specific questions you may have, the board will be happy to look at them.”
The board has not submitted such a statement to the Finger Lakes Times, and two subsequent emails asking to interview the board about the scope of its work — the latest sent Monday — have gone unanswered.
Salamendra said she would have no further comment on Board of Ethics decisions at this time.
Board bias has been suggested
However, Salamendra earlier questioned whether some members of the committee have biases against her, noting that member Sharon Dutcher spoke against her, without using her name, at an October City Council meeting, where she suggested the Ward 5 councilor had a “deep-rooted hatred for the police.”
And, in a screenshot of a June Facebook post on blogger Jim Meaney’s Geneva Believer page, Petropoulos stated his support of the Geneva Police Department and against those he claims want to defund it.
“In Geneva, certain known agitators and less-than-wholesome individuals are essentially calling for the gutting of the GPD,” he wrote.
Salamendra has stated often the city needs to reallocate some of its resources from public safety to addressing societal ills like poverty that she says lead to crime. However, she has often posted harsh rhetoric regarding law enforcement and their treatment of people of color on Facebook.
Augustine said the Board of Ethics has moved away from its original mission. The original plan, she explained, was for the board to have just three members — an attorney, one member of the clergy and someone with either human resources or ethics training.
“Then, after expanding the board and relaxing the requirements to serve on it, some councilors started telling people to file a complaint whenever they were angry with something a councilor said,” Augustine claimed. “This caused the board to deviate from its initial purpose, which was to serve an advisory role that would provide ‘guidance and suggestions’ when they see something going wrong.”
Augustine said that as those initial members were replaced, “Council began to see the ethics board as a group of wrist-slappers and have undermined the very purpose of the board.”
Noone wishes board had punitive powers
While Augustine believes the board has moved away from its original mission, At-Large Councilor Anthony Noone, a vocal critic of Salamendra, is more concerned about its effectiveness, given it has no punitive powers.
“Whether the board is effective or not depends upon city officials and staff found in violation of the code of ethics taking the accusations and findings seriously,” he said. “The opposite has occurred when some councilors who have been found in violation balk at the findings and suggested consequences and dismiss them as meaningless.
“I wish the board could have the ability to carry out consequences and hold officials accountable when found in violation, particularly in serious instances. However, current state law does not allow for those powers to be granted to the board. With that said, I believe that we can still find a way to make the board more effective and hold individuals accountable and to a higher standard.”
Mayor Steve Valentino said public officials must be held to that higher standard and admitted that he has not always met the standard in his time in office.
“The difference is being an elected official and signing off on the ethics tenets,” he said. “Once we take office officially, the expectations of our actions are highlighted and brought to a level of respect that others are not held to. How each individual interprets that is up to them.
“Unfortunately some take it lightly and their impact to the council and community is damaged. I do believe Councilor Salamendra could find alternate ways to be an activist at the same time respecting her position. As councilors, we are also employers of city staff. It is our responsibility to lead with respect and create a positive work atmosphere. Even if our ideals and opinions differ.”
Punitive powers or not, Gaglianese said it’s time Council respect ethics board decisions and that people subject to their criticisms take their lumps and move on.
“Whether you agree with something that’s found against you or not, you have to be held accountable,” he said at Council’s March 3 meeting. “The ethics board spends a lot of time and effort going through all this. What’s the sense of having them if the Council disregards what they have to say? … We need to believe what they’re saying is true. It’s only going to make us better, hopefully. They don’t need to spend hours on end reviewing video tapes and records to have it fall on deaf ears.”
Is there a question of fairness?
However, Councilor Jan Regan wonders if ethics board rulings are getting meted out fairly. She pointed to a committee decision concerning Gaglianese, which Regan said was never sent to Council.
Regan said she received the report after requesting it from Petropoulos, who she claimed told her that “this is what Frank should have received.”
Regan found this troubling.
“The city did not receive it, as Lori (City Clerk Lori Guinan) could find nothing on a report against Frank,” she said. “Nothing was read at a meeting of any kind from the Ethics Committee regarding this particular incident. Council censured Frank on its own, based on so much public evidence and outrage. But was this action by Council enough for the Ethics Committee to make no report at all to the city in an official way?”
Unlike the detailed ethics findings against Salamendra, the latest of which checked in at 1,306 words, the board’s report on Gaglianese is 188 words long. It contains a quick rundown noting over 40 complaints filed against him and very little information regarding the investigation into the councilor, who on video criticized some members of the Black Lives Matter movement and suggested he wanted to shoot members of a Zoom panel discussion about police accountability hosted by Hobart and William Smith Colleges.
The report suggests Gaglianese be censured for his comments and questioned whether he was fit for office.
The report provided by Regan concerning the at-large councilor had no title and is not signed by all five members. Instead, it is signed by Vice Chair Rebecca Czajkowski and “edited” by Petropoulos.
Regan said no one noticed the ethics board had not sent its findings on Gaglianese to City Council.
“It was only when thinking through how Laura seems like a magnet for complaints that I started to compare in my head other violations and how they were handled,” she said. “‘Or in this case, our most egregious case, not handled.”
Guinan only received the report on Gaglianese Tuesday after sending an emailed request to Petropoulos. She said she was planning to email the report to Council members.
Regan sees a board that is letting its political biases affect its findings, noting the strongly worded and lengthy reprimands against Salamendra are examples.
“Members of this board have publicly (as in Facebook) posted directly against her or implied their issues with her in description,” Regan said. “They have also posted opinions opposing issues that Salamendra has championed. My point is simply that there is no consistency here. I think we need to ask why that is the case.”
There is no bias, claims board
The Board of Ethics denied allegations of political bias in a December report when it found Salamendra guilty of several city ethics tenets regarding her interactions with Valentino at a special Council meeting Nov. 30.
The board said that “Councilor Salamendra seems to think that this complaint is politicized, and that the board will accept future complaints which are politicized. Board of Ethics precedent shows that Councilor Salamendra’s First Amendment rights have been upheld by the Board of Ethics in light of numerous complaints against her for (as an example) not standing for the Pledge of Allegiance. Other complaints have been rejected because the board determined that the complaint(s) were politically motivated and/or came from a group politically opposed to Councilor Salamendra. Finally, she suggests that the complainant’s request... to restore formality and civility to the Geneva City Council meetings ... cannot be achieved by an objectionably measurable standard.
“The board noted, again with displeasure, that basic respect for the mayor/fellow councilors is clearly spelled out in the Code of Ethics, and IS achievable simply by abiding by the tenets of the Code of Ethics. To suggest, as she did that ‘The Ethics Board, necessary to maintain good governance, should not be used — anonymously or not — as a vehicle to attack political opponents’ is an insult to our very sworn mission.”
However, Augustine thinks a new direction is needed.
“The ethics board was originally intended to be a professional board where people with formal training and professions that involve ethics would serve in an advisory capacity,” she said. “They were never meant to be political appointees who are in the fray wrestling on the issues with the very people they are supposed to be advising. I don’t see how a board like that is useful because credibility is key to this.”